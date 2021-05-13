Mad Skills Motocross 3 to Launch This Month with Massive Updates

Mad Skills Motocross is a game that has already been downloaded millions of times on Android and iPhone, and now parent company Turborilla is getting ready to release a substantially improved version that builds on the popularity of its predecessor.
The new Mad Skills Motocross 3 is a major release that will land with updated everything, including things like graphics and playing modes.
Scheduled to go live on May 25, the new iPhone and Android game will come with refined 3D graphics, realistic bikes which now support upgradeable parts, as well as many more rider and motorcycle customization options.
This is because the parent company has been working together with real motocross racers to make its mobile game as realistic as possible, though it remains to be seen if the iPhone and Android graphics can live up to the expectations.
The game will also include what the parent company describes as “expertly designed tracks,” but also with player challengers and real-life and fantasy brands.
Mad Skills Motocross 3 will offer regularly scheduled online championship events where players will be able to compete against each other, according to the official announcement, also embedded below.
The rather awkward trailer, which you can watch below, shows Mad Skills Motocross 3 will come with gameplay clearly inspired by its predecessor. You’ll be able to control your motorcycle using on-screen buttons, so in theory, it’s all just a matter of time until you figure out how to master the world of motocross on your mobile device.
In the meantime, if you want to get a taste of what’s to come in this new game, you can always download Mad Skills Motocross 2 from the Google Play Store and the App Store. The game is offered for free, but it obviously comes with in-app purchases as a way to generate revenue for the Swedish developer.
