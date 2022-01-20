Mad Mike Set to Run in 2022 Pikes Peak With Four-Rotor Mazda3 With 1,200 HP

With the entry list for the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb closed last week, some competitors have already revealed their machines for this edition. The 100th edition of the race is less than five months away, and the summit will hear the shriek, howl, and turbo flutter of a 1,200 horsepower four-rotor that will sit under the hood of a special Mazda3.
The racecar in question has been entered by the famous drifter from New Zealand, who goes by the name Mad Mike. While he has not mentioned any plans to attempt to drift to the summit, Mike Whiddett has prepared an interesting vehicle for the challenge.
As you have seen in the photo at the top of the article, as well as in the gallery, this racecar is based on a Mazda3, but its link to the compact hatchback ends in the name and shape. Under the body sits a four-rotor turbocharged rotary, which drives the rear wheels. It may sound like this.
The selected transmission is not mentioned, but it probably is a six-speed sequential to make use of all the additional power and get shifts done as soon as possible. While the finished prototype is yet to be revealed, its rendering does show four exhaust pipes that exit the hood, which are meant to underline the fact that it is a four-rotor car with a longitudinally-placed engine.
If we were pedantic about it, it would not make sense to have four exhaust pipes that come out the hood of a four-rotor turbocharged Wankel motor, as the engine would be a single-turbo unit, and it would only require a sole exit. But those are just details, and it is clear that the four pipes are there to underline the presence of a four-rotor.
Moreover, Mad Mike also mentions having four seats and four doors in his racecar, but it is clear that he will race to the clouds (pun intended) alone. You will be able to watch the "Rotang," as it is called, in June, for the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
As you have seen in the photo at the top of the article, as well as in the gallery, this racecar is based on a Mazda3, but its link to the compact hatchback ends in the name and shape. Under the body sits a four-rotor turbocharged rotary, which drives the rear wheels. It may sound like this.
The selected transmission is not mentioned, but it probably is a six-speed sequential to make use of all the additional power and get shifts done as soon as possible. While the finished prototype is yet to be revealed, its rendering does show four exhaust pipes that exit the hood, which are meant to underline the fact that it is a four-rotor car with a longitudinally-placed engine.
If we were pedantic about it, it would not make sense to have four exhaust pipes that come out the hood of a four-rotor turbocharged Wankel motor, as the engine would be a single-turbo unit, and it would only require a sole exit. But those are just details, and it is clear that the four pipes are there to underline the presence of a four-rotor.
Moreover, Mad Mike also mentions having four seats and four doors in his racecar, but it is clear that he will race to the clouds (pun intended) alone. You will be able to watch the "Rotang," as it is called, in June, for the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.