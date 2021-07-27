Mad Max Meets The Addams Family in Tijuana, What the Hell Are They Driving?

As diehard petrolheads, it’s not often that we’re baffled by a build, and when we are, at least we know the make and model. But not this time. No, sir, because what we have here is something that’s hard to digest, yet equally cool at the same time.
The vehicle in question appears to have started life as a pickup of some sorts (perhaps a 1970s Ford Ranchero or El Camino?), and if you can recognize it by the rear fenders, which seems to soldier on for the most part, then perhaps you’d care to take a guess.
Starting on the outside, basically everything was changed. You have a roll cage wrapped around the cabin with a rag top to keep most of the rain out. The doors are gone, and so are the body panels up front, apparently.
It has two tiny taillights integrated into the side rear fenders that otherwise have went down the airbrush route, and a set of wheels that match the overall looks of this crazy ride.
A chopper bicycle sits in the bed, surrounded by a few skulls. A custom surfboard rests on the roof, and every time we zoom in, something else entirely captures our attention, like the dashboard panel that seems to have been removed completely, and what seems to be a split-design windscreen, bar the actual glass, supposedly.
The unique ride with an apocalyptic look that mixes elements from The Addams Family and Mad Max was spotted south of the U.S. border not long ago, in Tijuana, Mexico. At least that’s what the Reddit subforum where we found this pic says, and nothing else.
We scratched our heads long enough trying to decipher it, now it’s your turn. So, head on up to the image gallery for some good old dumbfounding, and tell us the original make and model of this vehicle, if you consider yourself a true car guru.
Starting on the outside, basically everything was changed. You have a roll cage wrapped around the cabin with a rag top to keep most of the rain out. The doors are gone, and so are the body panels up front, apparently.
It has two tiny taillights integrated into the side rear fenders that otherwise have went down the airbrush route, and a set of wheels that match the overall looks of this crazy ride.
A chopper bicycle sits in the bed, surrounded by a few skulls. A custom surfboard rests on the roof, and every time we zoom in, something else entirely captures our attention, like the dashboard panel that seems to have been removed completely, and what seems to be a split-design windscreen, bar the actual glass, supposedly.
The unique ride with an apocalyptic look that mixes elements from The Addams Family and Mad Max was spotted south of the U.S. border not long ago, in Tijuana, Mexico. At least that’s what the Reddit subforum where we found this pic says, and nothing else.
We scratched our heads long enough trying to decipher it, now it’s your turn. So, head on up to the image gallery for some good old dumbfounding, and tell us the original make and model of this vehicle, if you consider yourself a true car guru.