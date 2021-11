Mad Max Meets Christine in This Wild Plymouth Fury Rendering

The rendering you're looking at was put together by Abimelec Design and it's essentially the shell of a 1958 Plymouth Fury with the underpinnings for Mad Max's 1973 Ford Falcon police interceptor. There's a supercharged V8 engine, a big gasoline tank in the trunk, and fat tires for desert running. There's also some barbed wire, side-exiting exhaust pipes, and a forward slant for a bit of drama.The Plymouth Fury body showcases a well-made digital patina, with scratches, sun-burnt paint, and a repainted front clip. Oh, and did you notice the front grille that features barbed wire instead of horizontal slats? I guess that's one way to eliminate competition in the race for hard-to-find gasoline. It's also a cool way to celebrate Halloween, especially considering Christine's evil nature.Published in 1983, Stephen King's horror novel "Christine" revolves around a possessed 1958 Plymouth Fury that can repair itself after it commits several murders by slamming into cars and people. The car is actually an early sub-series of the Plymouth Belvedere, as the Fury did not become a stand-alone model until 1959.The rendering is also a tribute to the "Pursuit Special" vehicle that Mad Max drives throughout much of the iconic franchise. The car is based on the Australian-built, 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT and features a long list of upgrades performed specifically for the movie. The list includes flared fenders, a nose cone, eight exhaust pipes, and a Weiand 6-71 supercharger.So how do you feel about this rendering? Is it a good hybrid between the two movie cars? Should it get a special series of the "Alien vs. Predator" variety? Let me know in the comments section below.