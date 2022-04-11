Mad Lads Cross the Entire U.S. in a Straight Line, a Flying Car Saves the Day

How adventurous were you when you were young? These four guys really are! They decided to travel across the entire United States of America, from north to south in a straight line. Sounds extremely boring until you realize there’s no such road in the U.S. But they did it! Here’s the gist of it.
The video that shows their successful attempt at going from America’s border with Canada to the Atlantic Ocean might be 10 minutes long, but it’s edited for the “give me the highest point of satisfaction now” generation. This means that it’s pretty dynamic and you won’t be bored.
That being said, the four guys travel the first 34 miles after entering the U.S. and are hit with their first obstacle. They keep their promise at going across the country in a straight line, so the Ford van remains behind with the cameraman while the other three go on foot. North Dakota is still experiencing winter and freezing temperatures, so you can have fun watching them struggle with crossing a small pond.
They keep their adventure going and the promise made to the followers, they go on foot and resume traveling on the highway. Mind you, they anticipated some GPS errors along the way, so there’s a one-mile error zone that’s acceptable. The YouTubers explain it was needed to avoid trespassing, which is understandable.
After over 851 miles, the highway takes a very surprising 90-degree turn. To keep going straight they use a couple of ATVs and then hunger strikes. The boys stop at a restaurant but honor their commitment to not cross the acceptable zone and order delivery right next to the pizza place.
After they leave Kansas, the van runs out of fuel right next to a gas station and, again, the cameraman is sent to bring gas in a plastic canister. The adventure goes on. They must travel by boat because Rhode Island is in their path.
In the end, the inevitable happens. There are no more public roads or terrain to reach the Atlantic Ocean. The solution was to either give up or find some other means of transportation. As the title shows, the people involved in this adventure used a flying car to reach the end of the straight line. But only one of the four guys and the gal took they took with them along the way could go to the Gulf of Mexico.
Now witness the whole 1,582-mile journey for yourself, even if it didn’t end as expected. It’s still a cool adventure!
