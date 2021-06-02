Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Pulled Over During Bike Ride

The couple that rides together gets pulled over together. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, a.k.a. the hottest couple in showbiz right now, got to learn this over Memorial Day weekend, during what has been described as a “romantic” bike ride through Sherman Oaks, California.
The traffic stop and the ensuing conversation with the police concluded without incident. Despite Machine Gun Kelly’s media stunts and past public antics, he did not kick up a stink. If anything, this celebrity story is here to prove that, despite appearances, celebrities don’t always get preferential treatment.
The two celebrities, who started dating in May 2020 and have been inseparable since, were on one of MGK’s bikes when a police officer initiated a traffic stop. MGK was not wearing a helmet, and that was the reason offered for the traffic stop, according to celebrity publication TMZ. Fox, who was riding in the back, was wearing hers—as a matter of fact, she kept it on throughout the traffic stop, presumably to deter paparazzi from taking a clear picture of her.
According to the same media outlet, the officer also discovered MGK “didn’t have the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver’s license,” so he was issued a separate ticket for that. He was “friendly and cooperative” and was allowed to ride off into the sunset with his damsel.
Machine Gun Kelly (Richard Colson Baker by his real, less badass birth name) has solidified his status as an A-lister after transitioning from rapper to pop-rocker and overall awesome individual slash viral star. To car enthusiasts, his name probably rings a bell for his incredible good luck he had when his brand new Aston Martin DB11 was recovered intact one week after it was stolen from his driveway. Well, that and getting Transformers babe Megan Fox as a girlfriend.
