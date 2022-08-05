M3 Competition Touring Will Be Given As the 20th Moto GP BMW M Award

BMW has a long-standing tradition in motorsport and making cars aimed at enthusiasts, which helped them develop almost a cult following throughout the years, with a fiercely dedicated fanbase.
An important part of that tradition in motorsports is BMW’s partnership with Moto GP rights owner Dorna Sports and the M Award. This award has been a staple in the competition since 2003 and an integral pillar of that partnership. This year marks the 20th time that the fastest Moto GP qualifier will be given the M Award. Concurrently BMW is also celebrating 50 years of their M division, cranking the performance of their cars up to eleven.
Obviously, such a momentous occasion requires something special to pay homage to both of these incredible milestones. So BMW quickly took the chance to rise to this challenge by announcing the prize that will accompany the M Award. Keeping with tradition, the winner will be getting the newest and most exclusive M car, which in this case is a BMW M3 Competition Touring with xDrive.
The introduction of the M3 Touring is an important event as it is the first of its kind, of course, not counting the Alpina B3 Touring as an M3 equivalent. BMW enthusiasts have been asking for the creation of such an awesome beast for a long time. As such, they were delighted when BMW introduced the M3 Touring in June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. BMW’s new masterpiece will perfectly blend daily driving suitability with uncompromised performance and driving experience. However, the dynamism and agility, quintessential to all M cars, will still be the main focus of the M3 Touring.
The winner’s car will be introduced at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in a striking Frozen Black paint scheme, making for a menacing appearance. The same race will also see the M3 Touring safety car make its debut, sporting an anniversary livery, celebrating 50 years of BMW M, and featuring all safety cars from 1999 to the present day. This is meant to pay tribute to a long-lasting partnership between BMW and Dorna Sports.
