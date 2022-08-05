M3 Competition Touring Will Be Given As the 20th Moto GP BMW M Award

More on this:

1 1,000 HP Plus BMW E30 Rips So Hard It Leaves All Kinds of Fluid at the Hoonigan Burnyard

2 BMW M3 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG C 63 in 1,600-HP Battle, It's Not a Good Day for V8s

3 BMW M3 Touring Introduced With xDrive, 503 HP, and 174-MPH Hauling Speed

4 Digital E46 BMW 3 Series Will Soon Tear Up Them Real Streets Flaunting M3 “Secrets”

5 G81 BMW M3 Touring Enjoys a Swanky Day Out in a Virtual Town Ahead of Reveal