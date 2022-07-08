M116-Swapped 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda Is Absolutely Gorgeous

Codenamed W113, the second-gen SL was transformative for Mercedes. Combining sportiness with luxuriousness, the German roadster struck a chord with many well-to-do customers for all the proper reasons.
Designed by Paul Bracq and Bela Barenyi, the gentlemen behind the concave hard top that inspired the Pagoda nickname, the W113 was produced in a little under 49,000 examples from 1963 to 1971 with three engine options. The 230 SL, as the name implies, came with a 2.3L straight-sixer.
The 250 SL followed suit in 1966, and the 280 SL served as the magnum opus of the lineup with a 2.8L powerplant. Internally referred to as M130, this mill boasts 168 horsepower and 180 pound-feet (244 Nm) of torque.
Chassis number 11304412002625 isn’t your typical 280 SL, though. It may have started life with a straight-six engine under the hood, but following a no-expense-spared refurbishment carried out by Herr 600 Inc., it now packs a 3.5-liter V8. The long-lived M116 is the culprit, a bulletproof lump that Mercedes-Benz offered from 1969 through 1991 in three displacements.
Fully disassembled in 2003, the car’s body, chrome bumpers, and trim were refinished to their former glory. Fitted with a body-color hard top and a black soft top, the restomodded roadster had paint protection film applied to the leading edge of the hood. Be that as it may, a small chip is present on the very front of the hood, right next to the classy Mercedes-Benz badge.
A new windshield was recently fitted according to the listing on Bring a Trailer, which further mentions a revised front suspension that accommodates a custom subframe. Four-wheel disc brakes, power assistance, Michelin Defender tires wrapped around 14-inch steelies with single-piece covers, red leather upholstery, a Becker Europa radio, a Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel, and custom hydraulic engine mounts are featured as well.
Sourced from a 350 SE from the 1970s, the M116 is complemented by a custom aluminum radiator. A four-speed automatic sends the goodies to the rear wheels via a custom driveshaft. Exceptional in every respect, this 280 SL is offered with service and modification records, a tool kit, and a clean title. With six days of bidding left, the modernized classic is currently going for $95,000 on Bring a Trailer. The auction ends Thursday, July 14th.
