M's Aston Martin Valhalla Turns Front-Engined RWD in Gray Bond Rendering

There is still a long way before we get to see Aston Martin’s Valkyrie and Valhalla mid-engine hybrid supercar flagships on the road. No worries because we can always catch pop culture glimpses of them.
Whether or not you are a fan of Ian Fleming’s James Bond (aka 007), there is no denial of the impact this character has on contemporary pop culture. After all, we have just witnessed its 25th adventure in cinemas. With tough ladies, a few cool gadgets, and lots of cars, of course.
Logically, everyone also knows “No Time to Die” is the fifth and final Daniel Craig movie. This is a bit sad, but – as they say – the show must go on. Anyway, we are not necessarily here to discuss the Craig era, even though he makes a cameo here as well.
Instead, let's talk a little about Aston’s Valhalla. Just in case you missed it at the cinema, the company’s still unreleased hybrid supercar had a cameo appearance in the 2021 action-spy film. It is one of those “blink and you’ll miss it” moments. But no worries, cue in at the 0:22 mark in the trailer embedded below and you will (probably) catch M in front of it.
Anyway, since it was officially in the movie, automotive virtual artists are logically entitled to play with it. Mares Narcis George, the pixel master better known as spoon334 on social media, still hasn't gone over Daniel Craig's “No Time to Die” final 007 outing hype. So, here is his reinterpretation on the matter, with this time around a cool Valhalla as Commander Bond’s primary means of transportation.
Instead of the classic DB5 or the vintage Aston V8 Vantage, that is. Naturally, since we are dealing with a CGI expert, there is also a little twist. No, not the one where everything is gray – the car, the suit, and perhaps even Craig’s real hair. Instead, Aston’s hybrid Valhalla has morphed into a traditional front-engine RWD car for this subtle CGI outing.
