M-Byte Bows Out of the EV Race as Byton Suspends Operations for 2020

Byton’s M-Byte, the premium electric SUV that should have come from China to deliver what has been described as the biggest, most ridiculous and awesome infotainment screen, is bowing out of the EV race. For the time being.
Following the recent announcement that Byton had suspended operations internationally and even more recent rumors that it was having serious financial issues in mainland locations, confirmation comes that the China operation is no more. Much like the rest of the world would like to cancel 2020 so we could wake up in 2021 to a brighter, less stressful world, Byton is calling off the rest of 2020.
In a statement for InsideEVs, a company spokesperson confirms that the decision has been prompted by financial issues resulting from the ongoing international health crisis. The silver lining, but only a hint of it, comes from the fact that Byton could come back once the dust settles – in one form or another.
“The company will temporarily suspend its business operations in China from July 1st for the next six months,” part of the statement reads. “Operations in the other regions have also been affected. During this period, most employees in China will be furloughed, while only a small group of the team will be retained to stand by for possible business needs. BYTON management and shareholders are working closely with each other on the roadmap for the company’s future development.”
The M-Byte SUV was supposed to start deliveries in China in late 2020 and, prior to the crisis, it was on track for that deadline. A 2021 delivery date for the European market had been set.
In addition to the massive screen, the M-Byte promised an estimated range of 360 kilometers (224 miles) for the single-motor configuration, and 435 kilometers (270 miles) for the dual-motor, AWD model. Amazon Alexa assistance, 5G connectivity, facial recognition and even more screens for the rear passengers were part of the package.
At the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, where Byton introduced the M-Byte, they claimed more than 50,000 reservations for the electric SUV had been made worldwide. If that number was accurate, the world now counts 50,000+ more people feeling bummed out.
Management, shareholders are actively working on finding appropriate solution as the outbreak delayed our financing round, #Byton on rumors it owes 4 months of salaries to employees and its Beijing, Shanghai offices & Nanjing factory got cut off power as it did not pay utilities. pic.twitter.com/GIViSwvLbr— Moneyball (@DKurac) June 23, 2020