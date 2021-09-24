Lyten Li-S Cells Promise Three Times Ternary Batteries' Energy Density (By 2025)

When it comes to battery chemistries, one of the most promising is lithium-sulfur. Sulfur is an abundant and cheap material, and a lithium-sulfur battery could theoretically reach 2,600 Wh/kg. That’s ten times the energy density of current ternary cells (NMC or NCA), which implies two things: you can either have the same battery pack capacity with one-tenth of the current size or a battery pack with the same size delivering ten times more energy. So far, all we have are studies to make it feasible, but Lyten said it could finally produce them.

7 photos