LYTE Aviation Partners with H3 Dynamics to Advance the Hydrogen-Powered SkyBus

Hydrogen infrastructure expert H3 Dynamics will supply LYTE Aviation with a hydrogen-electric fuel cell propulsion system for the SkyBus hybrid eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) and with self-contained electrolyzer systems at airports.
Joby's recent hydrogen endeavor, when the five-seat Joby eVTOL successfully covered more than 500 miles running on hydrogen, confirmed one of the biggest current trends in green aviation. While fully electric eVTOLs have undeniable benefits compared to standard aircraft in the same category, hydrogen-electric VTOLs are seen more and more as the true answer for an aviation revolution. Fuel cell technology is the way to extend the range of an electric VTOL without compromising the zero-emission goal.
The SkyBus LA-44 aims to become the industry's first 40-seat VTOL – a huge departure from the two-seat or four-seat configurations of most battery-electric versions. In addition to the 40 passengers, the SkyBus aircraft will operate with two pilots and two crew members onboard. The tandem tilt-wing design integrates two separate propulsion systems: a hydrogen-electric one that harnesses the power of fuel cells and a conventional turbine designed to be compatible with standard aviation fuel as well as SAF (sustainable aviation fuel).
LYTE Aviation's flagship aircraft is, therefore, designed to combine the benefits of SAF and hydrogen into a VTOL concept.
The UK-based company has recently joined forces with H3 Dynamics for the next phase of the SkyBus development. H3 Dynamics has built a solid reputation as a hydrogen infrastructure expert operating from three headquarters in Singapore, Austin, and Toulouse. A H3 Dynamics aero-compliant fuel cell power system will be integrated into the SkyBus design.
Additionally, H3 Dynamics will make it easier for the SkyBus to have unrestricted access to hydrogen regardless of the location. The answer comes in the form of self-contained hydrogen electrolyzer systems that can literally produce green hydrogen on the spot, and on demand. These systems are designed to be scalable and modular for greater flexibility and are easy to install at airports.
H3 Dynamics has developed a comprehensive infrastructure concept for making green hydrogen on the spot at airports, and that's because logistics and transportation are one of the main reasons why hydrogen for aviation is still highly expensive. The ability to produce green hydrogen right at the airport could reduce these costs significantly.
So far, LYTE Aviation says it has secured more than €900 million ($1.1 million) in pre-orders just over the past 12 months. Also, SkyBus is not its only market-ready concept. SkyTruck is the cargo version of the SkyBus, boasting a 4.5-ton payload and a 1,000 km (620 miles) range. There's also a fancy, luxurious configuration known as the X-Prime, which is a VIP business jet with 19 seats, also powered by hydrogen and offering an extended range.
