Lyric Cycles' VooDoo eBike Features Vintage Cafe Racer Styling Mixed With Modern Cleantech

Canadian upstart Lyric Cycles, like many other well-established bike manufacturers, aims to offer more environmentally-friendly alternatives to daily commuters who have to face rush hour traffic with one individual in each vehicle. The newest addition to their portfolio is the Lyric Voodoo electric bike that draws inspiration from vintage cafe racers.
Just looking at it, you’ll realize it’s that kind of two-wheeler that will make some people wonder in which category it falls. Is it a bike? Is it a moped? Is it a motorcycle? Well, according to the manufacturer, they are in a category of their own - that of electric bikes - and they are leisure, commuting, and working vehicles that provide new forms of enjoyment and transportation for many people. And more importantly, they provide an eco-friendly commute.
The VooDoo eBike features a naked trellis frame with vintage cafe racer styling paired with modern green technology. Up front, it boasts a conventional motorcycle fork, while at the rear, it has been fitted with a mono-shock suspension.
Those cafe racer vibes are accentuated by the circular LED headlight, a retro-style faux tank cover, the cafe-style handlebars, as well as a scrambler-style seat with a hooped subframe.
The electric bike also comes equipped with a full-color LCD display, a USB charging port, as well as DOT-approved indicators, head and taillight, mirrors, and horn, which make it fully street-legal.
“Lyric Cycles are not just another electric bike - they’re an instant classic. We thoughtfully and meticulously design our eBikes to harmoniously blend modern sustainable technology and beauty,” the company says.
As standard, the Voodoo is offered equipped with pedals, but prospective owners can upgrade to fixed moto-style pegs if they so wish.
Powered by a 3,000-watt hub motor outputting a maximum of 24.1 hp (24.4 ps) and allowing for a top speed of 65 mph (104 kph), with a promised range of between 55 and 65 miles (88.5 - 104.5 km), the Voodoo stands at the top of its class. It also features an ASI BAC 4000 controller that delivers exceptionally smooth power delivery.
As you can see, the VooDoo eBike promises to effortlessly keep up with traffic and even provide some adrenaline-inducing weekend adventures. And if you don’t like to ride alone, the Voodoo allows you to bring a friend along, as it comes with a stylish two-passenger seat.
The 2023 VooDoo eBike is available for reservation on Lyric Cycles’website with a deposit of only $100. Its retail price starts at $6,999, with deliveries set to begin in the Spring of next year.
