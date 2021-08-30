Lynk & Co Racing Flexes Muscles With the Unveiling of the 03+ Cyan Edition

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing began their FIA World Touring Car Cup program in 2019 and took on seven entrenched global automotive brands - Audi, Alfa Romeo, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, SEAT and Volkswagen - but the team went on to claim both drivers' and teams' world titles in 2020. That season also saw Lynk & Co Cyan Racing take the team's fourth straight world title.
The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) essentially stands as the World Cup of touring car racing and it’s governed by the FIA (international motorsport federation) that controls all racing world championships.
Now Lynk & Co have unveiled the Lynk & Co 03+ Cyan Edition at the 2021 Chengdu Motor Show as a celebration of Lynk & Co Cyan Racing's success.
"We are glad to see our World Touring success being celebrated and that the motorsport program continues to boost the strong Lynk & Co road car sales numbers of the 03 model," says Christian Dahl, owner and founder of Cyan Racing.
The Lynk & Co 03+ Cyan Edition is decked out with the company’s iconic Cyan Racing color.
This model also includes Akebono brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, adjustable Bilstein dampers, a carbon fiber front splitter and adjustable rear wing and jazzed-up power from a 4 cylinder 2-liter turbocharged motor with direct fuel injection. This model makes 265hp/380Nm and features a paddle-shift 6-speed sequential gearbox.
Cyan Racing, formerly known as Polestar, are the team responsible for breaking two Nürburgring lap records as part of their development of the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept. Those records resulted in making that car the fastest four-door - and the fastest front-wheel-drive car - in the world around the famous 21-kilometer (13 miles) long Nordschleife circuit.
The Lynk & Co 03+ Cyan Edition will be sold exclusively in China, and in that market, the 03 model is the best-selling offering from Lynk & Co.
