Lynk & Co Launches Exclusive In-Car Meeting App With Microsoft Teams Access

Lynk & Co isn’t your everyday carmaker, they’ve made that abundantly clear. In fact, they even said that their business model isn’t all about selling as many cars as possible, but rather about making their customers’ lives as easy as possible.
They’ve now taken another step in that direction by launching an exclusive in-car meeting app with support for joining Microsoft Teams audio conferencing. This means you will no longer have to use your phone while behind the wheel – instead, Teams will be available through the vehicle’s infotainment system.
This new meeting app is available on all Lynk & Co 01 models, which also come with access to Spotify, Radioline, Audiobooks, a Media Player, App Store, Car Sharing, Car Status, Car Guide, a Journey Cam, Scoreyteller, Calendar, Inbox and Co:lab. It’s a regular app fest in there.
Once you access the meeting app, you can begin attending all your Microsoft Teams meeting, regardless of if it’s a business conference or just a simple chat. It’s supposedly easy and secure, which is precisely what most people want.
The carmaker’s internal development team built this app using Microsoft Azure Communication Services, offering “seamless interoperability” with Microsoft Teams, which, of course, is one of the most popular collaboration and communication solutions in the world.
“We are very pleased to be able to provide this feature for our members,” said Lynk & Co CEO, Alain Visser. “Working with Microsoft has been such a rewarding experience and once again it emphasizes Lynk & Co as a supplier not of cars but radically simple mobility – on the forefront of technology.”
Meanwhile, Bob Serr, VP of Azure Communication Services at Microsoft had this to add: “Microsoft Teams is built to help people collaborate and stay connected to colleagues, friends and family. It is exciting to see how Lynk & Co are using Microsoft Azure Communication Services to extend Teams experiences and create truly powerful, forward-looking mobile experiences for their customers.”
