Lynk & Co 04 Hatchback Spied, Is Also a Volvo V40 Preview

31 Jan 2018, 20:18 UTC ·
by
Lynk & Co is an interesting and very ambitious Chinese car company started by Geely. It's almost like a Volvo sister brand, and we're excited about the first sighting of a new hatchback because it's a preview of the V40.
The firm promised it would launch two new models each year until 2020, and so far, they've all been numbered in succession. There's the Lynk & Co 01 SUV, the Lynk & Co 02 crossover, and the 03 sedan.

So following that logic, we're now dealing with the Lynk & Co 04. This prototype was spotted in Scandinavia on Swedish number plates. It looks very much like a regular 5-door hatchback belonging to the C-segment that will rival the VW Golf, Ford Focus and obviously the Buick Excelle (Opel Astra).

Styling-wise, the 04 prototype has all the feature of its sister cars, including a black grille that travels the length of the car and headlights mounted very high on the hood.

Around the back... well, just check out this model they've already shown and you'll know what's under the camouflage.

A set of Golf GTI-like exhaust pipes would lead you to believe the 04 is a hot hatch. And while Lynk & Co has access to powerful engines, most Chinese cars in the premium segment have sizeable symmetrical exhaust pipes.

The platform of this hatchback should be shared with the upcoming Volvo V40, which rumor has it will go full-electric. The Chinese model will undoubtedly have a plug-in hybrid version too, powered by a combination of a 1.5-liter turbo engine and up to 80 kilometers of pure electricity.

The Volvo XC40 crossover provides a better view of the possible engine range. There's a 2-liter diesel with 150 and 190 HP and a 250 HP gasoline motor with plans for a 1.5 turbo adding 180 HP to the mix this summer.

Expect at least some of Volvo's fancy tech to trickle down to this car, especially the large tablet infotainment screen, and the radar system, which you can see in the photos.
