Lynk & Co 03 Sedan Shows Unique Styling During Testing

In a market dominated by copycats and brash chrome grilles, this joint venture wants China to look at premium sedans differently.



Like the concept this Geely-owned company put out a few months ago, the 03 test mule is packed with oddly shaped light elements. The main beams are at the top followed by more projectors in an arrangement reminiscent of crossovers - Sportage, C4 Cactus, Juke, etc.



By contrast, the profile looks like an ordinary sedan body with a straight roof, not willing to sacrifice rear headroom for style. And at the back, the Lynk & Co 03 Sedan sports L-shaped taillights. We also like what they've done below, where two symmetrical exhaust tips stem from a central muffler hidden behind the diffuser.



We have to imagine Volvo is behind the project and will give us an S40 sedan. After all, they made a concept of sorts. While the Swedish company has vowed to go fully electric in the future, there will still be internal combustion engines around when the 03 debuts.



It's likely that the Chinese sedan will rely heavily on the 1.5-liter turbo, which should make about 180 horsepower. Of course, a 2.0-liter version with 250 ponies might also be made. For the plug-in version, they are going to think much smaller than the 400 HP T8 monster powertrain. For all models, the mainstay gearbox is the 8-speed automatic.



These spy photos also show the 01 CUV in the background while providing a glimpse of the 03's leather interior. A fully digitized instrument cluster is going to be available. While the Lynk & Co brand will kick off with Chinese production and sales towards the end of 2017, Europe and the United States might import their cars by the end of this decade.