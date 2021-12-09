The Mehrzeller Trailer, the Dream Mobile Home for People Who Have Everything

Lyft Pushes Return to Office Date for Staff to 2023

Rideshare company Lyft is giving its employees another year to work remotely. It is a dramatic move among dominant businesses pushing for a delay of the conventional office set up. 7 photos



The rideshare company on Wednesday said it will not require its staff to get back to the office until 2023. Lyft did not provide any reasons behind the move, instead cited flexibility desired by its employees.



While some companies are itching to call back their employees, Lyft insists that the company’s offices will open in February, but working from home will be optional for the entirety of 2022.







According to Lyft Spokesperson Ashley Adams, the rideshare company staff value continued flexibility in determining where to work, and the delay will offer additional time to plan. The company is looking to give their staff a choice for the whole of 2022.



Ford and Lyft are not the only big businesses pushing for a delay. Washington Post reported Uber and Google also postponed their return-to-work dates indefinitely. Among high-profile companies, Lyft offered the longest duration. Facebook (recently Meta) will open its office at the end of January but make it optional up to June.



