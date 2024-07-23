Luxe Toy Haulers Land Differently Than Others; Are Four-Season Homes for the Entire Family

Every once in a while, I run across a manufacturer of travel trailers that are just on a whole different level; this was the very first impression I had upon encountering Luxe, a fifth-wheel manufacturer from right here in our own backyard. Showing us all that this crew is about is their Toy Hauler.
Folks, I only recently discovered Luxe Fifth Wheel, but from the very first moments, I could tell that there's just something about this crew that's sure to grab your attention. For example, the last article I did on this crew covered their Elegante, a unit that's built like a tank and, above all, features hidden cabinetry and secret walls. Feel free to check out that article here.
Well, the Toy Hauler is even bigger and more feature-filled than the Elegante, and since it can support year-round living, let's kick back for a few minutes and get a feel for what this machine has to offer. To do that, I've decided to shed light on one of the five available floorplans, the 48FB, mainly because of a particular trick up its sleeve: the ability to explode into one of the largest campground units I've seen in some time.
This is made possible by the lineup's inclusion of slide-outs into every floorplan, but the 48FB has three such features: a massive ramp door at the rear and an optional side patio, the latter nearly doubling the amount of lateral space you'll be occupying.
Our exploration into the 48FB begins at the very rear of the unit, where a 5,000 lb rated ramp door not only allows you to load and unload your favorite vehicles into the belly of this beast but can also be elevated to function as a patio. If you have anyone looking to sleep under the stars, this is a perfect place to throw down a couple of sleeping bags and pillows. The next morning, pack things up and prepare for an afternoon grilling session.
Inside, the first area we'll encounter in the 48FB is a garage with over 16 feet of length, ready with electronically lifting bunk beds, a loft, and a service bathroom with toilet and wash station. If you grab that optional side patio, you can also step onto it via the garage.
Now, once we decide to step even further into the 48FB, it soon becomes even more apparent how Luxe likes to roll. First, we'll encounter a massive U-shaped kitchen with solid countertops and matching hardwoods and appliances that really inspire four-season living for the entire family. Oh, and as we can see from the images and video (which does not display the 48FB layout) too, the idea of open space isn't just an idea here; there's room to dance.
On the same slide-out as the kitchen, an L-shaped lounge and entertainment center is in place, and on the opposing wall, a dinette sits elevated above the ground with a view of the world outside. Another entry point into the 48FB is found right next to this space.
Last but not least, I invite you to explore the 48FB's master bedroom and main bathroom. For this, we'll take a step or two over the rest of the unit, where owners can access a large bathroom fitted with a tub and all separate features, just like you'd have in your own home, and a huge king bedroom with a complete walk-around. The very end of the unit is reserved for a closet and your washing machine and dryer. Yes, another entertainment center is also available here.
Nonetheless, Luxe didn't get to where it is today by simply adding movable walls and ramp doors to its units. Part of the magic of Luxe is actually in its name; luxury and fine living are clear goals for this brand. To achieve this, Luxe handpicks the materials it uses to craft the interior of a Toy Hauler or any other unit it builds.
As for how these massive mobile homes can handle year-round use, it all comes down to how Luxe crafts these habitats and what sort of systems are in place. Aside from plumbing and electrical systems, which also come with countless options, it's the way that Luxe builds a shell and
its chassis that gives the Toy Hauler the right to your attention.
For starters, a forged and powder-coated I-beam chassis is chosen, onto which a MORyde suspension is then added. But, the real takeaway is the layers upon layers of heat barriers and insulation and forced heat throughout the belly of the beast. Once an overly-engineered floor is set, it's onto the shell.
Here, aluminum roof trusses are insulated with radiant barriers and batting, and the walls are made with Luxe's proprietary method. Three inches of the wall is achieved through vacuum-bonding fiberglass and Azdel with graphite-infused closed-cell insulation and a bit of plywood and soft-touch paneling. Throw two coats of UV protection and enjoy the trips around the greater US.
The question now remains as to how much one of these babies is going to run you. Well, like most other travel trailer manufacturers, Luxe lets you customize each unit to your liking, and that always costs a bit of extra cash. But the Toy Hauler lineup starts off at no less than $214,168. The 48FB is priced at a tad over $219K. Bring your checkbook, and you should be fine.