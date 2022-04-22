Luna's First Hub Motor E-Bike Is Also Its Most Affordable One Yet, Packs Premium Features

Luna Cycle has always spoiled its customers with high-quality electric bikes and components. The California-based company boasts of its two-wheelers being powerful, fast, and built using the best drive systems and batteries. Its latest addition to the lineup makes no exception but adds affordability to the list of benefits.
Luna Eclipse is the brand’s very first hub motor e-bike, but don’t let that worry you because this wheeler doesn’t compromise in terms of quality and performance. As specified by the company, Eclipse keeps the company’s favorite bike format, “folding and short tire.” Thanks to its folding design, the two-wheeler is easy to transport and store in small spaces.
We have no info on the bike’s weight, but Luna does specify that it features an aluminum alloy frame. It also comes with full suspension: a coil-spring fork with 4” (101 mm) of travel in the front and a coilover that also has 4” of travel. The bike has Tektro mechanical disc brakes and is equipped with 20” x 4” fat tires.
On to more serious business, Luna Cycle’s first hub motor bike packs a 1000W Bafang in the rear. It is enough for the Eclipse to be able to hit a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). Luna boasts of its new fat tire e-bike being geared low for high torque and claims it can climb hills better than most hub motor e-bikes out there.
Another notable feature of the Eclipse is its Gates CDX belt drive, which is not something you usually find on more budget-friendly bikes. Luna Cycle says the Gates CDX is reliable and virtually maintenance-free.
There’s no info on the range of the Eclipse folding e-bike, but we do know that the bike is powered by a 48V/14Ah/672 Wh battery that is hidden in the downtube. Along with the hub motor that is completely silent (according to Luna), the Eclipse can very much pass for a regular bike at first sight.
But the biggest selling point of Luna Eclipse is its reasonable price, with the folding bike going for $1,395. You can order it from the company’s online shop in matte black or silver.
