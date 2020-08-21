Lumma Gives Audi RS Q8 A Fierce Body Kit and Some Extra Ponies

Pangea Was a Landmass. Now, It’s a Luxury Expedition Vehicle Made by GXV

On the other hand, the CLR 8 RS isn’t exactly the most affordable package out there, with a price tag of €38,000 ($45,100 at current exchange rates). Nonetheless, it may just be the ideal choice for those wanting to make their Audi RS Q8 look absolutely brutal! This baby is provided with the same engine as the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, which is a considerable improvement over the regular model’s humble V6 mills. The powerplant is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that will deliver as much as 591 hp and up to 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque output.Audi’s RS Q8 features a Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system, along with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that transmits power to its wheels. Each one of the ten-spoke alloy wheels have a diameter of 22 inches , along with a width of 10 inches and are hugged tightly by 295/40-series tires.The mid-sized’s top speed is electronically limited by itsat 155 mph (250 kph), but the manufacturer’s Dynamic package will have those digits jump to a more attractive 190 mph (305 kph). the RS Q8 is said to have a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 3.8 seconds.As to the elegant interior, you will find a plethora of refined design elements, accompanied by a healthy dose of the ultimate digital equipment, such as andual touchscreen system. Now, if you’re thinking that these bucket seats enveloped in Alcantara and black pearl Nappa leather would look even better with you sitting right behind the steering wheel, this bad boy will cost you around $120,000.However, if the Audi RS Q8 simply doesn’t look aggressive enough for your taste, then a mean body kit from Lumma Design might just do the trick. Ever since 1987, when a man by the name of Horst Lumma founded this company in Winterlingen, Germany, the workshop developed countless customization kits for a variety of automotive brands, including Range Rover and BMW First of all, Lumma’s CLR 8 RS package applies several visual modifications that make the Audi’s SUV look like one nasty rally beast. The German firm began by installing carbon fiber front and rear wheel arch extensions, along with new side skirts for a muscular appearance.Their next step was to add a three-piece rear bumper lip and diffuser that are also made of carbon fiber, as well as a custom roof-mounted spoiler and one gorgeous front bumper lip. Furthermore, to wrap up the lightweight bodywork goodness, we notice more carbon fiber accents on the door handles and below RS Q8’s taillights.Not only does Lumma’s kit completely transform the stock model visually, it also boosts power output figures by a decent margin. An additional 103 ponies and 81 pound-feet (110 Nm) of torque output are squeezed out of the twin-turbo V8 mill by their performance module.As such, the new total numbers are pushed all the way up to 694 hp and 671 pound-feet of torque. Finally, a four-pipe sports exhaust system was equipped, contributing to the performance upgrade, while a set of wheel spacers provide for a wider stance.On the other hand, the CLR 8 RS isn’t exactly the most affordable package out there, with a price tag of €38,000 ($45,100 at current exchange rates). Nonetheless, it may just be the ideal choice for those wanting to make their Audi RS Q8 look absolutely brutal!