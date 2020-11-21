Lumma Design Widebody BMW X7 Sits on 23-Inch Aftermarket Wheels

Look, the gifted auto artists over at Lumma Design don’t exactly need an introduction. The German tuner prides itself with an eventful history that dates all the way back to 1987, when an ambitious fellow named Horst Lumma decided to pursue his passion by establishing his very own enterprise. As time went by, the firm never ceased to amaze the automotive realm with their majestic works of four-wheeled art, covering the likes of Audi, Range Rover and Mercedes-AMG.
In the past, we’ve explored a few of the most notable creatures born under Lumma’s roof, such as a malicious body kit for Range Rover’s Evoque and one sexy tuning package suitable for Ingolstadt’s RS Q8. Sure enough, these untamed monstrosities will leave just about any customs-loving petrolhead truly lost for words!
I’ll tell you what; let’s dive in for a thorough examination of yet another fascinating masterpiece brewed by Lumma’s aftermarket specialists. This time around, the project in question is based on BMW’s humungous SUV, the vicious X7. Before we proceed to analyze the tuner’s custom pizzazz, we’ll be taking a second to remind ourselves about the stock vehicle’s main specs and features. In this manner, you’ll get a clear idea as to how far this undertaking has come.
On the other hand, the range-topping M50i is put in motion by a fiendish 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 colossus. This nasty animal is fully capable of generating as much as 523 hp at approximately 5,500 rpm, while a brutal torque output of no less than 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) will be supplied at 1,800 rpm.
Suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone module at the front, coupled with a multi-link setup on the opposite end. BMW’s X7 rolls on a set of 21-inch aluminum hoops that wear top-shelf disc brakes on all four sides. Long story short, this thing is no toy!
At the rear, we notice a roof-mounted spoiler and a bulky diffuser that houses quad stainless-steel exhaust tips. Oh, and of course, there is a pair of enlarged side skirts and fresh fender flares on X7’s flanks. The entire structure sits on 23-inch alloy hoops with red (or white) accents highlighting their rims. Should you be the proud owner of an M50i, Lumma will happily dial its horsepower figure all the way up to 680 ungodly ponies, which is simply staggering, if you ask me.
Lastly, the German manufacturer will customize the interior in accordance to each customer’s individual preferences. At the time of this publication, their website doesn’t offer any information on pricing and availability.
What’s your take on this modified X7?
In the past, we’ve explored a few of the most notable creatures born under Lumma’s roof, such as a malicious body kit for Range Rover’s Evoque and one sexy tuning package suitable for Ingolstadt’s RS Q8. Sure enough, these untamed monstrosities will leave just about any customs-loving petrolhead truly lost for words!
I’ll tell you what; let’s dive in for a thorough examination of yet another fascinating masterpiece brewed by Lumma’s aftermarket specialists. This time around, the project in question is based on BMW’s humungous SUV, the vicious X7. Before we proceed to analyze the tuner’s custom pizzazz, we’ll be taking a second to remind ourselves about the stock vehicle’s main specs and features. In this manner, you’ll get a clear idea as to how far this undertaking has come.
On the other hand, the range-topping M50i is put in motion by a fiendish 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 colossus. This nasty animal is fully capable of generating as much as 523 hp at approximately 5,500 rpm, while a brutal torque output of no less than 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) will be supplied at 1,800 rpm.
Suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone module at the front, coupled with a multi-link setup on the opposite end. BMW’s X7 rolls on a set of 21-inch aluminum hoops that wear top-shelf disc brakes on all four sides. Long story short, this thing is no toy!
At the rear, we notice a roof-mounted spoiler and a bulky diffuser that houses quad stainless-steel exhaust tips. Oh, and of course, there is a pair of enlarged side skirts and fresh fender flares on X7’s flanks. The entire structure sits on 23-inch alloy hoops with red (or white) accents highlighting their rims. Should you be the proud owner of an M50i, Lumma will happily dial its horsepower figure all the way up to 680 ungodly ponies, which is simply staggering, if you ask me.
Lastly, the German manufacturer will customize the interior in accordance to each customer’s individual preferences. At the time of this publication, their website doesn’t offer any information on pricing and availability.
What’s your take on this modified X7?