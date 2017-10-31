autoevolution
 

Luke Bryan Designed This Chevy Silverado to Go Huntin' and Fishin'

31 Oct 2017, 19:34 UTC ·
by
Plenty of country songs talk about trucks, but this is a truck that talks about a country singer. What an upside down world we live in! More to the point, country superstar Luke Bryan's “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” motto helped Chevrolet make this custom Silverado for SEMA 2017.
We're not quite sure this would make a practical adventure vehicle since the Jeep-like wheels are a tight squeeze with the fenders. But all the accessories they've added certainly look cool.

The Suburban is still powered by a 5.3-literV8 making 355 HP and 383lb-ft (519Nm) of torque, matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. It's been lifted onto 35-inch off-road tires that are wrapped around some 22-inch orange and back wheels.

The Luke Bryan Suburban also features a customized lower front end. The paint finish is called Hunter Bronze, and it's accentuated by the Dark Carbon trim, special camouflage side graphics and "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" badges.

Up top, it has a Baja Designs rack and light bar, as well as a fishing rod holder. The spare tire has been mounted externally onto the swing-out tailgate.

The stuff you can buy for your regular Suburban is from the Chevrolet Accessories catalog and includes black tubular assist steps, roof rack cross rails, Thule Canyon roof basket, custom bowtie badges and the orange mesh grille.

Inside, the Suburban has been fitted with Bluetooth headphones and a Bullfrog music system by Kicker. The new seats are trimmed with Argon piping and Platinum camo inserts.

“Chevy has been part of our family and a part of our work life on the farm for as long as I can remember,” says Bryan. “If you were a Bryan, you drove a Chevy — and I’m a longtime Suburban owner. This partnership is a natural fit for me and this unique Suburban represents everything I and my family want for our outdoor adventures.”

