The moment is of at most importance for the nation that perfected rocket flight. So much so that various types of celebrations or tributes are in place across the country. Among those celebrating is Lufthansa.The largest German airline is trying to earn some bonus points with its customers by creating a special in-flight meal that copies the ones being served by the astronaut 400 km above the surface of the planet (248 miles).The special menu is available in July and August on all Lufthansa flights originating from Germany for Business Class passengers on long-haul flights.Media outlets of various shapes and sizes jumped to the opportunity to claim that select Lufthansa customers will be able to get a taste of outer space by “eating like an astronaut” or tasting “authentic astronaut food.”An astronaut's space diet consists of regular meals, carefully crafted by nutritionists to ensure them with a balanced supply of vitamins and minerals. Contrary to popular belief, these meals do not come as a packed powder that expands when wet.Additionally, on special occasions, astronauts are allowed to taste what they like to call bonus meals. This is in fact regular`Earthly food food each of astronauts selects to remind them of home, a friend, or whatever.Lufthansa’s catering needs are handled by LSG, the same company that created the bonus meals chosen by Gerst. The German chose cheese spaetzle with bacon, among other things, and that’s exactly what the airline is offering as a tribute to the astronaut.So no, Lufthansa is not offering astronaut food on its flights. It offers food that an astronaut eats in space just as he does on Earth.