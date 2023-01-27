Lucy Spacecraft Will Detour to Check Out the Smallest Main Belt Rock We’ve Ever Visited

Back in October 2021, a spacecraft called Lucy took off from Cape Canaveral. Named after the remnants of a female Australopithecus afarensis discovered in Africa in the 1970s, it is supposed to shed more light on the origins of our solar system by visiting the Trojan asteroids. We’re talking about a 12-year journey Lucy embarked on, and given the very long time there’s a good chance there will be surprises on the way.

