Lucid Teases Tesla Model S Plaid, Calls Air Leader of the (Battery) Pack

Tesla and Elon Musk did their best to present the Model S Plaid as a win. Yes, it is fast, but not as fast as the Plaid+ promised to be. It also has a long range, but not as long as the Plaid+ could offer. Lucid wasted no time teasing Tesla for that. In a tweet, the EV startup said the Air is the leader of the (battery) pack. 1 photo



Tesla fans will always bring that up in any discussion about the Lucid Air. According to them, while no Lucid Air is in the hands of any customers, its performance numbers would just be hypothetical. That’s true – and it is also true for the second-generation Tesla Roadster. Conveniently, the argument used to debunk Air’s numbers and claims was forgotten by people that like to brag about the Roadster’s alleged range and acceleration figures.



Lucid’s excuse not to sell the car right now is that it has the funds to make its introduction spotless, with the high level of quality and reliability that would help establish it as a luxury brand. According to Lucid, it does not compete with Tesla, but with the likes of BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Daimler has also presented the only EV so far able to dispute the efficiency numbers of the Lucid Air: the



Conveniently, Lucid forgets about that when it wants to tease anyone on Twitter. If that is the goal, be sure about it: it will twit Tesla and its followers.



Let's be honest, it's all about the range. #LucidAir #FirstTo500 pic.twitter.com/tmd008t7im — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) June 11, 2021 Lucid also states that "it's all about range" – something Elon Musk also said before the Plaid was "just so good." The company revealed that the Air could achieve an EPA estimated range of 517 miles. If the production vehicle confirms that, it will indeed become the leader of electric cars in that regard. The problem is precisely that the Air still did not make it into production.