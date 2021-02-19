Lucid Shares Rare Glimpse of Proprietary 113-kWh Battery Pack Module Arrangement

In case you didn’t know, February 18 has an interesting celebration attached to it because it’s America’s National Battery Day. Not necessarily related to the automotive world, this is being observed each year to bring honor to the convenience brought upon our everyday lives by the humble batteries. Of course, with the electric revolution looming, automakers are also taking advantage of the celebration.
Pop quiz – can you find an instance in our life when batteries are not around? We tried and didn’t find one since we’re inseparable from our battery-equipped smartphones every day (and night). And don’t say those living off the grid don’t use them because they probably have at least one battery-operated device with them, be it a flashlight, a radio, or even a humble watch.
Lucid Motors decided to lend a helping hand to making National Battery Day a bit more popular while also giving their social media fans a chance to glimpse into the company’s “race-proven technology.” As such, the company posted on Twitter a very short – but informative – video depicting the assembly of its 113-kWh battery pack for the Lucid Air.
The mesmerizing video (embedded below) provides a behind-the-scenes look inside the battery pack as we catch a (short) glimpse of all the components and witness the “clever cell packaging and world-class energy density (of the) compact extended-range battery pack.” It’s said to provide over 500 miles of range (more than 800 km), so we’re pretty sure it’s the one used inside the Air Dream Edition and Air Grand Touring.
They both come with the appropriate specifications, with the former being the special edition representative of the range that will cost $161,500 and arrive first on the market with 1,080 hp and 503 miles (809 km) of range. The latter is next in line, dropping the quota to "just" $131,500 and sporting an 800-hp powertrain and 517 miles (832 km) of range.
All in all, while it’s mesmerizing to see the battery pack divided into cross-sections, it’s even more interesting to see the 22-module placement and find out the huge energy density didn’t require an equally massive housing at all.
Lucid Motors decided to lend a helping hand to making National Battery Day a bit more popular while also giving their social media fans a chance to glimpse into the company’s “race-proven technology.” As such, the company posted on Twitter a very short – but informative – video depicting the assembly of its 113-kWh battery pack for the Lucid Air.
The mesmerizing video (embedded below) provides a behind-the-scenes look inside the battery pack as we catch a (short) glimpse of all the components and witness the “clever cell packaging and world-class energy density (of the) compact extended-range battery pack.” It’s said to provide over 500 miles of range (more than 800 km), so we’re pretty sure it’s the one used inside the Air Dream Edition and Air Grand Touring.
They both come with the appropriate specifications, with the former being the special edition representative of the range that will cost $161,500 and arrive first on the market with 1,080 hp and 503 miles (809 km) of range. The latter is next in line, dropping the quota to "just" $131,500 and sporting an 800-hp powertrain and 517 miles (832 km) of range.
All in all, while it’s mesmerizing to see the battery pack divided into cross-sections, it’s even more interesting to see the 22-module placement and find out the huge energy density didn’t require an equally massive housing at all.
Race-proven technology. With clever cell packaging and world-class energy density, the compact extended-range battery pack sets the #LucidAir apart from the rest, delivering over 500 miles of range. #NationalBatteryDay pic.twitter.com/nNjRTNfNI3— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) February 18, 2021