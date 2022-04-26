Lucid's Cleaning Drones Get IoT Connectivity, Will Offer Real-Time Sharing of Flight Data

Given that nowadays drones can help save lives, inspect sites, and deliver various items, to name just a few of their many uses, it is no wonder that they’re also becoming reliable cleaning tools for buildings. Lucid Drone Technologies is in the business of developing this exact kind of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and now its fleet of industrial spraying drones is getting IoT (internet of things) connectivity, for enhanced capabilities.
Cleaning large commercial buildings can be a tedious, exhausting, and risky job for humans unless they just play the role of a ground-based operator who lets a flying machine do the dirty work while controlling everything from a distance. That’s exactly what North Carolina-based company Lucid Drone Technologies offers with its growing fleet of drones that provide various cleaning services.
Equipped to clean exterior building surfaces and windows, Lucid’s UAVs eliminate the risk of injury while also proving to be cost-effective, reducing the high insurance and equipment fees. And now, the company plans to add another benefit to its spraying drones, adding IoT connectivity powered by T-Mobile. As announced by both parties involved in the collaboration, the next generation of Lucid cleaning drones boasts enhanced capabilities such as real-time sharing of flight data, hardware diagnostics, battery life info, and delivery of software updates.
In the first phase, the drones will benefit from 4G LTE connectivity but in the near future, Lucid plans to use T-Mobile’s 5G network so it can fly its drones beyond line-of-sight and bring more advanced capabilities to the table, such as live video streaming.
According to Lucid’s CEO, Andrew Ashur, T-Mobile helps him provide customers with the highest quality of real-time support and connectivity. Moreover, the 5G capabilities allow his company to push the frontier limits of responsible robotics. These robotics solutions allow clients to complete jobs that were once dull, dirty, and dangerous, in a safer, faster, and smarter way.
Lucid boasts of its drones being able to complete jobs five times faster than traditional cleaning would. They can be used to clean the roofing, siding of buildings, and most surfaces in between. They use a soft wash technique that is safer than pressure washing because it doesn’t damage in any way the building/structure. So far, Lucid’s flying cleaning devices have been used on golf course clubhouses, apartments, stadiums and arenas, residential housing, hotels, and more.
