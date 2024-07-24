Lucid Motors Has Started Pre-Production of the Lucid Gravity All-Electric SUV in Arizona

Lucid had a pretty busy schedule this summer, and in July, they didn't go on vacation. However, they also noted a second major milestone - the debut of pre-production for their second model series, the Gravity all-electric crossover SUV.
The summer debuted with corporate changes – Lisa M. Lambert was appointed to the Board of Directors, Nick Twork became the Head of Global Communications, and the company's CEO Peter Rawlinson spoke at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference and Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transitions Summit, among others. At the end of June, Lucid and Gravity, Inc. reached an agreement regarding their corporate trademark dispute, allowing the former to proceed with the name of their Gravity all-electric CUV.
Moving in July, Lucid quickly announced the second-quarter production quota and deliveries (2,110 vehicles and 2,394 units, respectively) while planning a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2024 financial results on August 5. There was also some bad news – the Lucid Air was struck by two recalls by the NHTSA, affecting almost 13k vehicles. However, they buried the bad news quickly as the Air range got updated and turned into the world's most efficient all-electric car, ahead of Tesla's Model S and Mercedes' EQS sedans.
The bar just got raised with a landmark five-mile per kWh efficiency and a record 146 MPGe record from the EPA. The refreshed 2025 Lucid Air Pure "is the most efficient and thus most sustainable vehicle made," getting 420 miles of EPA-estimated range, a new infotainment processor that's more powerful than its predecessor, a standard heat pump – all for the same starting price of $69,900. For comparison sake, the Tesla Model S has an on-road (miles of range per kWh of energy) of 4.02, the Mercedes EQS is at 3.25, the Rivian R1S at 2.68, and the hybrid Toyota Prius stands at just 1.69.
Anyway, that's not all for July because Peter Rawlinson, the CEO and CTO at Lucid Motors, announced that on the afternoon of July 23, the company's "state-of-the-art paint shop" sent a "stunning" Infinite Black EV "down from the roof conveyor onto the main production line" at the Casa Grande, Arizona factory. It's not a Luci Air, though – but the first Lucid Gravity SUV pre-production bodyshell, marking the "beginning of the Lucid Gravity pre-production run on our assembly line," according to Rawlinson.
"Each unit will help us perfect the process and will be used for final validation testing to ensure top-tier build quality in full-scale production," added the CEO. The Lucid Gravity follows Air in the footsteps of the Tesla Model S and Model X duo – it will be a large all-electric crossover SUV with seating for up to seven people and peak power of more than 800 horsepower. The range is also projected at more than 440 miles on a single charge, while the sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) will take just 3.5 seconds.
