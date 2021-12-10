Lucid Hypercar Virtually Seeks a Fashion Statement With Brands and Glowing Brakes

More on this:

1 Modern Cobra Mystifies Hardtop Ducktail and Sculpted Widebody in Foggy CGI

2 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Rear Melts Away, Two-Seater Truck Seems a Brighter Idea

3 This Is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in All Its Digital Glory

4 Lucid Motors Becomes the Latest Upstart EV Company To Get Investigated by the SEC

5 Lucid Motors Overtakes Ford as Its Valuation Pursuit of Tesla Begins