Lucid Hypercar Virtually Seeks a Fashion Statement With Brands and Glowing Brakes

After finally kicking off the eagerly-awaited first deliveries of the Air electric sedan, Lucid is getting ample praise from the likes of Doug DeMuro, for example. Meanwhile, a direct rival is slapped in the face.
Some reviewers point out many issues with Tesla's Model S Plaid flagship. Such as failing brakes. Or high-speed problems. Sure, the fastest accelerating vehicle ever experienced by the Car and Driver folks might soon make amends. Not just with its stellar dragstrip performance, but also with upcoming $20k ceramic brakes to alleviate the Achilles’ heel concerns.
Now, far from us to make (angry) fun of Tesla’s quality issues. Too many have done that – and until they completely disappear – will continue to do so. On the other hand, we cannot help but wonder what will happen when Tesla finally releases its second-generation Roadster, complete with rocket boosters. What will the world find when Tesla goes into hypercar-level performance?
Anyway, if one industrial designer had his way, they would encounter competition from Lucid. Jahangir Gahramanov, a virtual artist better known as jahangirgahramanov on social media, likes to take a jab at cool automobile nameplates from time to time. He attempted a digital resurrection of Saab not long ago. But now he’s definitely entering the imaginary realm.
With an unnamed Lucid hypercar that looks ready for a future 24 Hours of Le Mans that’s riddled with (banned) sponsors. Lots of known names are slapped on the digital vision of a car that surely transcends all current supercar specifications. Unfortunately, with this being mere wishful thinking on behalf of an industrial designer, no juicy technical specifications are being advanced.
And probably never will be. On the other hand, we know it’s got what it takes. At least virtually, as the final hero shot depicts the Lucid hypercar with fiery-hot, glowing brakes. Now, what would Tesla say about that?
