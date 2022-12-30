Lucid Gets $915 Million Cash Injection from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Elon Musk used to bash Bob Lutz for saying Tesla would eventually go bankrupt. Ironically, he plays the same tune for Rivian and Lucid, saying that they will ultimately break and that Lucid is “not long for this world.” What he doesn’t seem to realize is that both startups have a financial backup Tesla never had. In Lucid’s case, it comes from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which invested $915 million more in the company on December 22.

