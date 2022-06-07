Lucid Financial Services Are Here to Allow you to Lease your Air

Can you imagine a world in which you can take a loan to buy Air? Or lease Gravity? That world already exists, and it was created with the help of the Bank of America to allow customers in love with Lucid products to pay for them in an easier way. Right now, only the Air electric sedan is available. In 2023, the Gravity will become the company’s first SUV.
Lucid Financial Services will offer leasings and loans to purchase the Air. The application process and even the contract signing are totally online, which the EV maker believes will save customers precious time. Lucid has a concierge service to seamlessly help its clients go through the process.
The financial plans are now available for buyers of Air Grand Touring units. When the Touring and Pure derivatives arrive, Lucid Financial Services will include them among the products with leasing or loan plans. The EV maker also disclosed some details of its new financial services.
Customers planning to lease a Lucid Air through their companies will not be able to do so. The leases can last for 24, 36, or 48 months. Lucid said the loans also have variable terms but did not disclose which they are.
Curiously, the leases will be available for customers in only 34 of the 50 American states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.
Lucid did not clarify if this is related to the first stage of operations or if these are the states in which it can sell directly – without the need for dealerships. However, the fact that Texas is among them suggests there is another explanation for that. Not even Tesla can sell its cars directly to customers in that state despite Giga Texas. If Lucid clarifies that, we’ll let you know.
