Lucid Delivered the First Air Pure Units on the Very Last Day of 2022

Lucid launched the more affordable versions of the Air sedan in November last year, promising to have the first units delivered in December. The EV startup announced the Air Pure’s first deliveries on December 31, 2022.
Lucid is one of the most promising EV startups, showing big ambitions to become the next Tesla. The company met some roadblocks in 2022, and Tesla’s Elon Musk has repeatedly warned that Lucid is heading toward bankruptcy. Nevertheless, the maker of the Air sedan still soldiers on and is preparing to open a new chapter in 2023 with the launch of more affordable vehicle models and a new electric SUV in the making. In the meantime, it’s Tesla that appears to suffer more from adverse market conditions.
Lucid launched the more affordable Air Touring and Air Pure specs in November last year, promising to deliver the latter to customers no later than December. Many thought Lucid would miss its self-imposed target, which would’ve been considered normal in an upside-down automotive world like the one we have today.
Nevertheless, on December 31, Lucid’s social media accounts revealed that the first units of the Air Pure were delivered at Lucid’s Millbrae, California Studio. Pictures and videos from the event show the new owners receiving a warm welcome to the Lucid Owners Club and the keys to their new cars. Lucid also indicated that more deliveries are underway at Lucid’s Studio in Torrance, California.
The Lucid Air Pure has an MSRP of $87,400 for the single-motor version, although the units delivered so far sport a dual-motor configuration, which adds $5,500 to the price. Lucid said the most affordable Air Pure specs would start deliveries in 2023 without providing a more specific time frame. Even at $92,900, the Air Pure dual-motor undercuts the Tesla Model S ($104,990), its main rival in the luxury sedan segment.
What is impressive is Lucid’s ability to offer the Air Pure at a lower price point while sacrificing very little in terms of features and technology compared to the more expensive versions. The most affordable Air is in no way cheap, offering the same luxurious cabin, even though it lacks a panoramic glass roof. Also worth noting is that the Lucid Air Pure uses interior fabrics made from recycled materials to make it more sustainable.
Lucid has high expectations from the Air Pure, which it considers the backbone of its entire range. The company was not having its best moments in 2022, with many canceled orders for the more expensive trims and a balance sheet that worries some investors. That’s why the Air Pure is expected to mark the start of a new era for Lucid.
The EV startup insists that the more affordable sedan is more than just a trim in Air’s lineup and explains that a lot of development went into creating the new version. The Air Pure advancements were eventually integrated into the other Air vehicles and are said to have contributed to the landmark 0.197 drag coefficient across the entire range.
Pure joy. We’re excited to announce the first deliveries of #LucidAir Pure starting at our Millbrae, CA Studio. A warm welcome to the newest members of the #LucidOwnersClub. pic.twitter.com/T4N704WQdk— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) December 31, 2022