Lucid Air Officially Dethrones Tesla with up to 520-miles EPA Range

The EPA numbers are in and it is finally official, the Lucid Air Dream Edition has received an official EPA rating of 520 miles (837 km) of range, making it the longest-range EV that has ever been rated by the organization.
To put things into perspective, the Air Dream Edition has over 100 miles (162 km) of additional range over its closest rival, the Tesla Model S.
Not only that, but since the entire upcoming Lucid Air lineup has been tested as well, this means that Lucid-branded vehicles now occupy the first six positions for overall EPA range ratings among all electric vehicles, not to mention the highest MPGe ratings in the Large vehicle segment.
The Air Dream Edition also delivers no less than 933 horsepower, meaning that not much performance has been sacrificed in the pursuit of efficiency.
According to Lucid, the Air will also be the fastest charging EV ever, having the capacity to charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when using a DC Fast Charging network. That translates to about 300 miles (483 km) of range after just 20 minutes of charging, which is unheard of in the automotive realm.
The new benchmark for range and speed of charging is possible thanks to Lucid using the only 900V+ electrical architecture on the market, a bespoke lithium-ion battery, improvements in the thermal management system, and last but not least, the efficiency of the dual-motor powertrain system.
For home charging, the Air also comes with a 19.2kW AC onboard charger that can support AC charging speeds up to 80 miles per hour (129 km of range per hour).
Lucid's 520-mile model is the $169,000 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which comes with 19-inch wheels, but the other launch model, the Dream Edition Performance, is no electron-guzzler either, as it achieved an EPA range of 451 miles with 21-inch wheels and a monstrous 1,111 hp.
The other Lucid Air version tested by the EPA is the Grand Touring trim, which comes with 800 horsepower and has an EPA rating of 516 miles with 19-inch wheels and 469 miles with the lager 21-inch wheels available. Since it’s not a special edition, it ‘only’ starts at $139,000 without shipping.
The least expensive version of the Air, called Pure, is expected to deliver around 400 miles (644 km) of range and will start at $77,400 when it goes on sale sometime next year.
