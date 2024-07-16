Lucid Air Is the World's Most Efficient Car, This Is How Far It Drives on a Single Charge

Lucid had one target in mind when it updated the Air lineup: to make the Air Pure the world's most efficient car in the world. The startup has just announced that it has checked that box. The Lucid Air Pure requires less energy than anything else on the road today.
The Lucid Air Pure can drive as far as 420 miles, according to EPA, before it needs to be plugged in again. Energy is stored in an 84-kWh battery pack, in an era when every carmaker is trying to put a battery with a larger capacity in its EVs, because the larger the capacity, the longer the range.
However, the larger the capacity, the heavier the car is, which means efficiency drops. Furthermore, a car with a large-capacity battery will be available for a higher price and will spend more time at the charging station.
Therefore, Lucid Air has become the world's first vehicle capable of a ratio of 5.0 miles of range per kilowatt hour of energy. The model also boasts the highest MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) rating ever given to an EV: an EPA-rated 146 MPGe.
This puts the Air ahead of Tesla's Model S with 4.02 miles per kWh and the Mercedes EQS, which is rated at 3.25 miles per kWh.
It is not just efficiency that Lucid updated on its 2025 Air. The model has also received a powerful new infotainment processor based on a new-generation control hardware. The system triples the processing power and offers twice the memory of the previous-generation Air for an enhanced experience.
Meanwhile, the heat pump is now standard. The energy-saving heat pump was first available with the range-topping Lucid Air Sapphire and then with the Air Grand Touring in 2024, before it became standard equipment across the range.
All variants will also feature Lucid's Dream Drive Premium ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) with 3D Surround View Monitoring and Live Blind Spot Display. The Air Grand Touring now gets the SurrealSound Pro system as standard.
Even though many things have gone north in terms of equipment, the pricing for the Lucid Air Pure, with a 420-mile range, has not changed. The variant still starts at $69,900, a price that makes it the most affordable in Lucid's portfolio.
Meanwhile, those who want to drive the Air Touring home will have to pay at least $78,900. This version can drive up to 406 miles on a single charge.
The future owners of the Air Grand Touring will have to consider paying $110,900 for the version that can drive as far as 512 miles before it needs to be plugged in again.
The updated Lucid Air, regardless of the variant selected by customers, is available to order starting today.
