Lucid Air Dream Edition Drags Tesla Plaid, an E39 BMW M5 and Skydiver “Drop By”

Hagerty has a great habit of finding trendy associations and cooking some mighty interesting series. Following a couple of virtual automotive artists’ rendering serials, now it is time for a little dose of “traditional” car journalism with Jason Cammisa... all over again.
Well, if someone were not exactly a fan of pixel masters cooking up ways to defy automotive conventions through CGI mastery, then perhaps a little bit of quarter-mile fun in the purest Top Gear style with a knowledgeable and entertaining host would do the trick.
Thus, following episode one of Cammisa's Ultimate Drag Race Replay, when Rivian’s R1T had to fight all by his EV self against a TRX, Raptor... and a GMC Syclone, now they are back with episode two and a couple more EVs.
By the looks of it, in episode three, they might feature three EVs and so on... which means episode ten should be interesting for zero-emission fans. Until then, we need to get prepared for a thrill ride as the world’s quickest accelerating sedans will have to fight each other.
However, enthusiasts already know the outcome of a quarter-mile pass between the heavier 1111-hp Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and the all-mighty 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid with Cheetah mode... so of course, there are a couple of twists thrown in for good measure. One of them was thrown in horizontally, while the other just dived out of an airplane and did what all skydivers do: drop-in rather unannounced!
By the way, the ICE twist came in the form of an E39 BMW M5, “the fastest sedan in the world from 20 years ago,” according to Cammisa. And we have a feeling that he still roots for its distinguished looks and mind-blowing V8 sound, even as the 70-mph flying start advantage was not enough to beat the seemingly unfazed Tesla Model S Plaid. But all in all, these were six minutes of great entertainment... except for the poor skydiver!
