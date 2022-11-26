Lucid Adds SiriusXM to Its Over-the-Air Software Update

Lucid Motors has been in the news a great deal lately for a variety of reasons; some good, some bad, and some sobering. The latest to come out will be music to Lucid Air owners' ears.
The Newark, Calfornia-based luxury vehicle manufacturer has just announced via Twitter that SiriusXM will be included in its OTA (Over-the-Air) software update.
The American internet broadcasting company offers everything from all genres of music to sports programming and of course the controversial talk show host Howard Stern. Lucid Air owners will join almost 36 million SiriuXM subscribers who rely on the platform for entertainment while at the wheel.
Earlier in the week, Lucid unveiled a new section of its website titled 'Inventory' where customers can go and buy entry-level Air Grand Touring models that are ready for speedy delivery. At the time of this piece, there are just nine cars on the inventory list in a handful of colors. All are listed as having 819 hp (610 kW) and a range of 469 miles (755 km) and are priced at $154,000.
Lucid has had a difficult time ramping up production at its Chandler, Arizona, factory to meet a reported 37,000 outstanding reservations. The company initially had planned to manufacture 20,000 vehicles this year but as December closes in, the company has adjusted its forecast down to 6000-7000. In Q3, Lucid reported that of the 2,282 vehicles that were built, only 1,398 of them were delivered. The was no explanation as to why all of the cars were not delivered or why they did not end up in the inventory section of the website.
Earlier this month the coming announced two additions to its lineup; the Pure Air and Touring Air, Both models are expected to be significantly less expensive than the Lucid Air in inventory, but by no means are they cheap at around $100,000.
The American internet broadcasting company offers everything from all genres of music to sports programming and of course the controversial talk show host Howard Stern. Lucid Air owners will join almost 36 million SiriuXM subscribers who rely on the platform for entertainment while at the wheel.
Earlier in the week, Lucid unveiled a new section of its website titled 'Inventory' where customers can go and buy entry-level Air Grand Touring models that are ready for speedy delivery. At the time of this piece, there are just nine cars on the inventory list in a handful of colors. All are listed as having 819 hp (610 kW) and a range of 469 miles (755 km) and are priced at $154,000.
Lucid has had a difficult time ramping up production at its Chandler, Arizona, factory to meet a reported 37,000 outstanding reservations. The company initially had planned to manufacture 20,000 vehicles this year but as December closes in, the company has adjusted its forecast down to 6000-7000. In Q3, Lucid reported that of the 2,282 vehicles that were built, only 1,398 of them were delivered. The was no explanation as to why all of the cars were not delivered or why they did not end up in the inventory section of the website.
Earlier this month the coming announced two additions to its lineup; the Pure Air and Touring Air, Both models are expected to be significantly less expensive than the Lucid Air in inventory, but by no means are they cheap at around $100,000.
Lucid is pleased to share that @SIRIUSXM is included in the latest OTA update now rolling out to #LucidAir owners. pic.twitter.com/BcCdEaPoel— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) November 25, 2022