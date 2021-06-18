LS3-Swapped Datsun 510 With Independent Throttle Bodies Is One Glorious Build

Inspired by his father’s SCCA-spec Chevrolet Corvette with a big-block V8 engine and individual throttle bodies, Marcus Fry wanted a road-legal racecar of his own. But as opposed to his old man, Marcus took a liking to the Datsun 510 as the basis of the incredible machine we will cover today.
Purchased from a friend in the form of a rusty shell that’s been sitting in the back yard for years, the boxy coupe was considered a low-cost alternative to the BMW 2002 back in the olden days. Best known in the United States for two class victories in Trans Am (1971 and 1972), the 510 was offered with four-cylinder carbureted motors with displacements of up to 1.8 liters.
Marcus couldn’t make a case for the original powerplant, which is why he decided on the good ol’ LS3 introduced by General Motors in the 2008 model year Corvette. A brand-new long block costs in the ballpark of $5,000 while a hot-cammed crate engine easily surpasses the $8,000 mark.
As opposed to many LS3 swaps out there, this particular small-block V8 is rocking independent throttle bodies and eight velocity stacks that stick out approximately 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) above the hood. The blue-painted interloper also boasts a small camshaft for the sake of drivability while the long stacks make up for much of the lost torque.
Another striking detail about the one-of-none Datsun 510 is the lack of a radiator up front. Marcus relocated it out back, where you’ll also find a fuel cell and a ginormous rear wing from APR Performance. Stripped out in earnest, the interior is where you’ll find two Sparco racing seats and a dry-sump oil tank right behind the passenger seat to offset Marcus’ own weight.
Rolling on Falken Azenis tires wrapped around eight-spoke wheels, the Datsun flaunts a metal tube instead of a conventional handbrake lever and a Sunpro tachometer right next to a Holley EFI digital dash. Augmented with electronic fuel injection, bolt-on flares, and a roll cage, this manual-equipped 510 is jaw-droppingly amazing in every respect.
