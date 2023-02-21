LS2-Powered 1970 Chevrolet C10 “Cylon Raider” Has an Interior So Red It’ll Hurt Your Eyes

I recently started re-watching Battlestar Galactica. It’s the third time I’m diving deep into this universe where the remnants of the human race have to flee their homeworlds, chased across the galaxy by a race of robots they themselves created, the Cylons. It’s my third time because, you know, one can never have enough of great sci-fi epics. And it’s weird how one of the show’s episodes came to mind, as soon as I laid eyes on the interior of this custom 1970 Chevrolet C10.

27 photos Photo: RK Motors