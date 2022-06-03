LS1 Swapped Porsche 944 Takes an Old School Sports Car and Makes It Shred Rubber

A few years ago, Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage on YouTube paid to have an LS1 V8 from an old Corvette into the rear hatch of a Porsche 911 of similar vintage. He then grenade the engine on a track day and painted the circuit with a thin oil film.
Somehow, we get the impression this won't happen with this LS-Swapped 1989 Porsche 944. Coming to us via the Bring a Trailer user texas993 from Dallas, Texas, you can rest assured this restomod wasn't slapped together the way Hoovie's 911 was. Based on the photos, it looks like the donor body doesn't look too shabby either.
This particular LS1 engine is most well known under the hood of the C5 Corvette. But in a nice change of pace, this one comes from the Vette's considerably scruffier Camaro cousin of a similar vintage. With goodies like COMP Cams camshaft, LS6 intake, and aftermarket cylinder heads from Air Flow, this is an engine considerably more beefy and capable than it was in its days under the hood of a Jersey Shore darling.
Power is fed to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission out of a Porsche 968 with a Gleason Torsen-style limited-slip differential. The rear seating area in this two-door coupe was never all that useful, to begin with. So we doubt too many people will mind very much it's been filled with a custom roll cage in this application. Several body panels are also noted to have been hastily repaired at some point by the previous owner.
But at least the Silver-finished 18-inch 993 Turbo Twist-style wheels still look shiny and new. But let's be real, it's all about what's under the hood in this case. That's a part of why the current bid of just slightly above $13,000 for this Porsche as of June 3rd, 2022, is likely only going to exponentially increase. Before the bidding ends in the middle of the coming week.
