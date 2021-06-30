5 Nitrous-Fed 1968 Pontiac Firebird Runs 8s With Ease, It's Still Road-Legal

LS1-Powered 1965 Pontiac GTO Is Reinvented Old-School Muscle Flexing 514 HP

The original 1965 Pontiac GTO is already a genuine head-turner. Still, some people attempt to push the muscle concept even further with restomods that end up gifting the car with substantial power boosts and upgrades, eventually turning it into a show model. 34 photos



First and foremost, the custom project started with a rust-free California GTO. Fhe folks over at



Everything has been upgraded, starting with the suspension system, which now uses a Viking Performance double-adjustable setup with coil over shocks front and rear, tubular control arms on the front, and boxed control arms with adjustable uppers on the rear.



The engine under the hood is, as we said, a 5.7-liter LS1 unit that develops no less than 514 horsepower. To handle all this power, the GTO now sports upgraded brakes with a 4-wheel Wilwood disc brake system. The car rides on Nitto tires, 245/45/ZR17 front and 275/40/ZR17 rear.



The fuel system has also been upgraded with a Rock Valley stainless fuel tank, while the exhaust system uses Kooks long tube stainless headers and a Magna stainless exhaust.



And of course, the restomod brought plenty of goodies inside too, including a JVC sound system, new door panels, seats from a



