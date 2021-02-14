LR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck Conversion Looks As If Land Rover Made It

Offered from 2004 until 2016, the second-generation Discovery is a little different from the Series I and Series II as well as the third-generation Discovery. I’m referring to the Integrated Body Frame, which can be described as the union between a monocoque and a ladder-frame chassis.
The engine and passenger compartments are built as a monocoque for the sake of structural rigidity. The transmission and suspension, on the other hand, are bolted onto the frame. It’s this clever design that makes the second-generation Discovery an extremely different vehicle to convert into a pickup truck, but the inevitable did happen thanks to VA-K Innovation.
Based in Mexico right next to Guadalajara, the customization shop reportedly needed five months to finish this project according to The Drive. Described as a one-off creation, the Discovery had its frame extended with tubular steel. OEM parts were utilized as much as possible, but VA-K Innovation used custom electronics for the LED lights and power-opening rear window.
The wood-floored bed is complemented by a proper tailgate as you would expect from a pickup truck, and the third brake light had to be relocated right above the rear window for this fellow to be road legal. Two sunroofs and a stock-looking interior with worn front seats pretty much sum up this build, which is likely to hide a free-breathing V8 engine under the hood.
From 5.0 liters of displacement and Jaguar know-how, the direct-injected AJ133 "LR-V8 petrol engine" used to produce 370 horsepower (375 PS) and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) of torque when it was new. The only tranny available at that time was a six-speed auto, which is joined by a two-speed transfer box, permanent all-wheel drive, as well as self-locking diffs.
Based in Mexico right next to Guadalajara, the customization shop reportedly needed five months to finish this project according to The Drive. Described as a one-off creation, the Discovery had its frame extended with tubular steel. OEM parts were utilized as much as possible, but VA-K Innovation used custom electronics for the LED lights and power-opening rear window.
The wood-floored bed is complemented by a proper tailgate as you would expect from a pickup truck, and the third brake light had to be relocated right above the rear window for this fellow to be road legal. Two sunroofs and a stock-looking interior with worn front seats pretty much sum up this build, which is likely to hide a free-breathing V8 engine under the hood.
From 5.0 liters of displacement and Jaguar know-how, the direct-injected AJ133 "LR-V8 petrol engine" used to produce 370 horsepower (375 PS) and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) of torque when it was new. The only tranny available at that time was a six-speed auto, which is joined by a two-speed transfer box, permanent all-wheel drive, as well as self-locking diffs.
En esta ocasión se realizó el trabajo de una Land Rover SUV 2006 conversión a 2016, así como la adaptación de vehículo...Posted by VA-K Innovation on Wednesday, February 10, 2021