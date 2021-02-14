autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Truck Month  
Car reviews:
 

LR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck Conversion Looks As If Land Rover Made It

14 Feb 2021, 15:10 UTC ·
Home > News > Custom Cars
Offered from 2004 until 2016, the second-generation Discovery is a little different from the Series I and Series II as well as the third-generation Discovery. I’m referring to the Integrated Body Frame, which can be described as the union between a monocoque and a ladder-frame chassis.
16 photos
LR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck ConversionLR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck Conversion
The engine and passenger compartments are built as a monocoque for the sake of structural rigidity. The transmission and suspension, on the other hand, are bolted onto the frame. It’s this clever design that makes the second-generation Discovery an extremely different vehicle to convert into a pickup truck, but the inevitable did happen thanks to VA-K Innovation.

Based in Mexico right next to Guadalajara, the customization shop reportedly needed five months to finish this project according to The Drive. Described as a one-off creation, the Discovery had its frame extended with tubular steel. OEM parts were utilized as much as possible, but VA-K Innovation used custom electronics for the LED lights and power-opening rear window.

The wood-floored bed is complemented by a proper tailgate as you would expect from a pickup truck, and the third brake light had to be relocated right above the rear window for this fellow to be road legal. Two sunroofs and a stock-looking interior with worn front seats pretty much sum up this build, which is likely to hide a free-breathing V8 engine under the hood.

From 5.0 liters of displacement and Jaguar know-how, the direct-injected AJ133 "LR-V8 petrol engine" used to produce 370 horsepower (375 PS) and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) of torque when it was new. The only tranny available at that time was a six-speed auto, which is joined by a two-speed transfer box, permanent all-wheel drive, as well as self-locking diffs.

En esta ocasión se realizó el trabajo de una Land Rover SUV 2006 conversión a 2016, así como la adaptación de vehículo...

Posted by VA-K Innovation on Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Land Rover Discovery VA-K Innovation pickup truck Land Rover LR4 v8 land rover Truck Month
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day