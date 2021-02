LR4 Land Rover Discovery Pickup Truck Conversion Looks As If Land Rover Made It

En esta ocasión se realizó el trabajo de una Land Rover SUV 2006 conversión a 2016, así como la adaptación de vehículo... Posted by VA-K Innovation on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The engine and passenger compartments are built as a monocoque for the sake of structural rigidity. The transmission and suspension, on the other hand, are bolted onto the frame. It’s this clever design that makes the second-generation Discovery an extremely different vehicle to convert into a pickup truck, but the inevitable did happen thanks to VA-K Innovation.Based in Mexico right next to Guadalajara, the customization shop reportedly needed five months to finish this project according to The Drive . Described as a one-off creation, the Discovery had its frame extended with tubular steel. OEM parts were utilized as much as possible, but VA-K Innovation used custom electronics for the LED lights and power-opening rear window.The wood-floored bed is complemented by a proper tailgate as you would expect from a pickup truck, and the third brake light had to be relocated right above the rear window for this fellow to be road legal. Two sunroofs and a stock-looking interior with worn front seats pretty much sum up this build, which is likely to hide a free-breathing V8 engine under the hood.From 5.0 liters of displacement and Jaguar know-how, the direct-injected AJ133 "LR-V8 petrol engine" used to produce 370 horsepower (375 PS) and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) of torque when it was new. The only tranny available at that time was a six-speed auto, which is joined by a two-speed transfer box, permanent all-wheel drive, as well as self-locking diffs.