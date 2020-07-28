Lowest Cupra Ateca Rides on Vintage Bentley Wheels

The Cupra Ateca launched a few years ago as Spanish carmaker SEAT's family-oriented performance car. We thought it was kind of nifty, but that was never reflected in any of the mods people were doing.
In fact, the few times we checked for tuning projects, nothing interesting came out. Both JD Design and ABT did a few mild modifications to the body kit. But you'd never see changes as radical as those for normal hot hatchbacks.
But isn't this an SUV? Kind of, but not quite. The hot Cupra 4x4 is basically a Golf R that sits higher. The length is about the same and so is (was) the powertrain, a 2.0-liter turbo. Almost 300 hp delivered to all four wheels through a DSG auto made this a rapid machine, as you can prove through a few drag races.
Obviously, this is not as fast as a true performance SUV or even an RS Q3, but you're also not paying a lot of money and are ending up with a decent commuter car that gets acceptable gas mileage. Getting back to the subject of mods, there are extreme body kits available, but one owner found an interesting way to stand out.
His bright red Cupra went from a relatively high-riding vehicle to looking lower than most sports cars. It's been fitted with air ride suspension and some clever shocks. Most normal people hate this tuning style, and it looks impractical at first. But it's just something to show off while your vehicle is parked.
The cherry on this red cake is golden, as a set of Bentley wheels were fitted for added visual impact. As we've said in the past, it's quite common in the Volkswagen community to have these chunky-looking alloys borrowed from the British luxury brand. They don't even have to be real, as many companies offer replicas of this 2000s retro design.
