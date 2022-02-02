Lowered GMC Yukon “Shadow Line” Knows the North Remembers in Winter CGI

Born in 1991 as the direct successor of the GMC K5 Jimmy, the badge-engineered Chevy Tahoe sibling is called Yukon. After the namesake territory located in northern Canada, of course.
The genealogy tree can have numerous ramifications. And that’s valid not just for humans. But also for automobiles. For example, the curious case of the Chevrolet Tahoe and its badge-engineered GMC Yukon sibling.
Back in the early 1980s, GM decided to split the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and GMC K5 Jimmy nameplates into two different SUV offerings. So, they also brought into their lineups smaller S-10 Blazer and GMC S-15 Jimmy sport utility vehicles. Meanwhile, the full-size Blazer and Jimmy continued to live on... for a while.
Then, during the early 1990s, GMC morphed its full-size SUV offering into a new Yukon series while Chevrolet waited until 1994 to do the same with its fresh Tahoe offering. Both are named after major North American natural landscapes, both trying to continue the legacy of their K5 ancestors. With various degrees of success.
A positive derivation might stem from the imagination of Russian virtual artist Nikita Chuicko. Better known as kelsonik on social media, the CGI expert has a signature treatment for models he finds interesting. On this occasion, he even dressed up the GMC against a backdrop that would easily remind everyone of its Canada-based Yukon territory naming inspiration.
Attention to detail is always key to success. For example, most “Shadow Line” transformations are subtle and fake taking place in the real world. Unfortunately, we know they are all wishful thinking. Alas, the tuning ideas can easily be replicated in real life as well, even though we are only getting a single POV, as per tradition.
To make the rendering-to-reality jump, this GMC Yukon “Shadow Line” would only need a suspension lowering kit, a set of matching-black aftermarket wheels, and a blacked-out grille. As well as the dark treatment of certain bits and pieces traditionally associated with murdered-out attire. One that, in this case, neatly contrasts the wintery mountainous backdrop.
Back in the early 1980s, GM decided to split the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and GMC K5 Jimmy nameplates into two different SUV offerings. So, they also brought into their lineups smaller S-10 Blazer and GMC S-15 Jimmy sport utility vehicles. Meanwhile, the full-size Blazer and Jimmy continued to live on... for a while.
Then, during the early 1990s, GMC morphed its full-size SUV offering into a new Yukon series while Chevrolet waited until 1994 to do the same with its fresh Tahoe offering. Both are named after major North American natural landscapes, both trying to continue the legacy of their K5 ancestors. With various degrees of success.
A positive derivation might stem from the imagination of Russian virtual artist Nikita Chuicko. Better known as kelsonik on social media, the CGI expert has a signature treatment for models he finds interesting. On this occasion, he even dressed up the GMC against a backdrop that would easily remind everyone of its Canada-based Yukon territory naming inspiration.
Attention to detail is always key to success. For example, most “Shadow Line” transformations are subtle and fake taking place in the real world. Unfortunately, we know they are all wishful thinking. Alas, the tuning ideas can easily be replicated in real life as well, even though we are only getting a single POV, as per tradition.
To make the rendering-to-reality jump, this GMC Yukon “Shadow Line” would only need a suspension lowering kit, a set of matching-black aftermarket wheels, and a blacked-out grille. As well as the dark treatment of certain bits and pieces traditionally associated with murdered-out attire. One that, in this case, neatly contrasts the wintery mountainous backdrop.