autoevolution

Lowered Ferrari 488 Pista in Switzerland Looks Fake

30 Oct 2018, 16:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
These days, the Ferrari 488 Pista is reaching its owners, with the supercar landing just in time for the aficionados to enjoy the final days of dry weather in Europe.
12 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider live photoFerrari 488 Pista Spider live photoFerrari 488 Pista Spider live photoFerrari 488 Pista SpiderFerrari 488 Pista SpiderFerrari 488 Pista SpiderFerrari 488 Pista SpiderFerrari 488 Pista SpiderFerrari 488 Pista SpiderFerrari 488 Pista SpiderFerrari 488 Pista Spider
In fact, you can check out one of the first Pistas in Switzerland in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page. The supercar shows a classic combo of red and black, but there's another detail that might catch your eye.

We're referring to the ground clearance of the thing. Sure, until Ferrari comes up with the Purosangue crossover, we can only talk about Maranello machines that sit low to the ground and yet the one we have here seems exaggerated.

Well, that's because we're talking about a digitally touched images. Sure, the photos in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page were captured on Swiss streets, but the machine has been brought closer to the road using pixel manipulation.

In fact, the Instagram account behind the images does just that - it photographs go-fast machine in Switzerland and then applies the said treatment.

Returning to the 720 horsepower supercar, we've already seen this delivering extreme performance numbers in independent tests. However, we're expecting for more owner to take delivery of their toys, so we can see the mid-engined delight competing in the real world.

For instance, there are plenty of aficionados who wish to see the Ferrari 488 Pista drag racing the McLaren 720S and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

As we've done ever since the Italian V8 monster was launched, we'll continue to keep an eye out for such adventures and bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them. In fact, this is exactly how we came across the images sitting before you (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post).

 

Pista porn. @nidalbentaleb

A post shared by SwissRichStreets (@srs_swissrichstreets) on Oct 20, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari Switzerland supercar
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 