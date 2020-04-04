Lowered Dodge Viper GTS Is Digital Tuning Done Right

The popularity of the Dodge Viper has also propelled it to so many racing games, some of which have managed to accurately reproduce every little detail.While Need for Speed isn’t supposed to be a racing simulator, it’s one of the games where you can drive a Dodge Viper GTS. And above all, you can actually take stunning shots that can then be further edited in apps like Photoshop for custom modifications that enhance its looks.This is the case of the Dodge Viper GTS modified by virtual designer and photographer rtgraphy, who published a new photo set showing the customized model on Instagram.The lowered Dodge Viper GTS has everything it needs to become a head-tuner, and without a doubt, this is one of the best custom designs of the car that someone has created based on a gaming version.At the end of the day, the Dodge Viper GTS truly deserves such modifications to boost its aggressive look.The Viper GTS first saw the light of day back in 1995 (MY1996), being equipped with an 8.0-liter V10 engine developing no less than 450 horsepower than 664 Nm of torque. For comparison, the second-generation Dodge Viper, which was manufactured between 1996 and 2002, launched with a maximum output of 415 horsepower and 662 Nm of torque.The GTS, however, was a notable model, not only in terms of performance, but also as far as the installed equipment goes, as it represented the first Viper to upgrade the standard list with a series of new goodies, like air conditioning and power windows.Since then, the car has been improved even further, both with new design refinements and performance boosts.