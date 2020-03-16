Lowered Audi RS Q3 "Russian Hulk" Has Insane Wing

That's right, the dorky little Q3 crossover had an RS performance version. This arrived back in 2013, around the middle of the 1st generation's life cycle and it was quite underwhelming at first.Yes, it got the 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, but the unique firing order could only be heard through one exhaust pipe, and it only made 310 horsepower, which was only 10 more than the newer-looking S3 hatchback that also came out that year.However, we think the RS Q3 was quite, with a shape that almost echoed the old rally legends of the 1980s and a tad of Mk1 TT styling in the fender flairs. Things got a little better in the power department with updates in 2015 and 2016 that eventually took the 2.5 TFSI to 367 hp.This year, you can buy a brand new RS Q3 with 400 horsepower that's also available in a coupe-like "Sportback" body style. However, we found this cool heavily modified version of the old crossover.It belongs to Boris Ivovsky, a Russian architect from St. Petersburg. Or at least it used to belong to him two years ago because the guy became the happy owner of a BMW M2 and a Porsche Cayman since then.The modifications are pretty extreme. You've got a full body kit that even includes a rear diffuser with dual centrally-mounted exhaust pipes. However, the stand-out features are the stance with giant black alloys eaten up b the green fenders, as well as that giant wing. We figure that this is a CAD design that's been specifically cut out for the shape of the Q3's trunk.