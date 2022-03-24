Low Mitsubishi Galant on Wide Digital Steroids Eschews Any Chivalrous Finicality

It is never a bad idea to go against the traditional ethos and simply step way out of your comfort zone to try something new. Especially when you are a virtual automotive artist, and you have hidden JDM cravings.
Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, usually mesmerizes us with either new rendering-to-reality projects or imaginative wishful thinking ideas. However, most of them have a decidedly U.S.-focused atmosphere as he traditionally dabbles with stunning (Fox Body) Mustangs, C10s, Shelbys, El Caminos, Novas, Camaros, or Chevelles.
Notice how almost always this CGI expert is oddly intertwined with just a couple of the major Detroit Three? Well, it gets even more interesting as we go along because we cannot even recall at least one time when the author posted something of the virtual Euro-spec variety. Alas, he sometimes subliminally steps way out of his usual Americana comfort zone for a bit of JDM glory.
As such, after a Honda Civic Type R with an extreme widebody stance, an electric-blue Datsun 240Z restomod that looked naughty (with a revealing LED taillight message), or a Honda S2000 feeling like the ultimate bodybuilder of the JDM tuning world, now it is time for something with a chivalrous name. This new digital project seen here is a Mitsubishi Galant “on some steroids,” probably based on the eighth generation from 1996-2006.
And it looks “amazingly beautiful” indeed, as one of the channel’s fans mused, especially if the Galant was preparing itself for a bit of underground street racing or a stroll down to a neighboring track for some time-attack passes. While completely wishful thinking, this raw Mitsu Galant sure seems prepared for any fight, complete with hinted GReddy aftermarket goodies, a slammed attitude, and a thoroughly wide aerodynamic body kit!
Now, there is just one unsolvable mystery: what hides under the hood? Is it something OEM-tuned, or is it something JDM or Americana swapped?!
Notice how almost always this CGI expert is oddly intertwined with just a couple of the major Detroit Three? Well, it gets even more interesting as we go along because we cannot even recall at least one time when the author posted something of the virtual Euro-spec variety. Alas, he sometimes subliminally steps way out of his usual Americana comfort zone for a bit of JDM glory.
As such, after a Honda Civic Type R with an extreme widebody stance, an electric-blue Datsun 240Z restomod that looked naughty (with a revealing LED taillight message), or a Honda S2000 feeling like the ultimate bodybuilder of the JDM tuning world, now it is time for something with a chivalrous name. This new digital project seen here is a Mitsubishi Galant “on some steroids,” probably based on the eighth generation from 1996-2006.
And it looks “amazingly beautiful” indeed, as one of the channel’s fans mused, especially if the Galant was preparing itself for a bit of underground street racing or a stroll down to a neighboring track for some time-attack passes. While completely wishful thinking, this raw Mitsu Galant sure seems prepared for any fight, complete with hinted GReddy aftermarket goodies, a slammed attitude, and a thoroughly wide aerodynamic body kit!
Now, there is just one unsolvable mystery: what hides under the hood? Is it something OEM-tuned, or is it something JDM or Americana swapped?!