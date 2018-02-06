Low-Mileage McLaren F1 Listed at €20 Million is a Bit Of a Stretch

Less than 110 examples were manufactured, and with each year that passes, the F1 gets even more valuable. If you’re curious about pricing, the first U.S.-legal F1
sold for $14.2 million in 2017. It’s the highest bid ever on the V12-engined supercar, and it’s not hard to understand why.
What is hard to understand is the €20 million asking price for the 1996 McLaren F1 listed by Herzog-Rehm Handels GmbH on mobile.de
. Don’t mind the low mileage (3,500 kilometers) and complete history report, but €20 million translates to $24,830,000 at current exchange rates. That’s just too much for comfort, even for the wealthiest car collectors among us.
The Tiefenbronn-based dealership has plenty of other exotica in stock, including an example of the Rolls-Royce Corniche V Turbo, a couple of BMW M1s, an exquisite-looking Porsche GT1, and the McLaren F1 in question. For the sake of comparison, the GT1 is listed at €5.1 million.
As if the unrealistic price wasn’t enough to raise an eyebrow, your jaw will drop as soon as you open a photo in the gallery on mobile.de. There’s no other way of saying this, but who in his right mind would upload low-res photos of a car valued at €20 million? That’s insulting to the potential buyer, to say the least.
In related news, McLaren is looking forward to bring back the three-seat configuration
for the upcoming BP23. Even though it is an indirect successor of the F1, the BP23 is described as being a “Hyper-GT”
of sorts.
Coincidence or not, the Woking-based automaker will manufacture 106 examples of the BP23
, and all of them have been spoken for. Estimated time of arrival: 2019.