Low-Mileage McLaren F1 Listed at €20 Million is a Bit Of a Stretch

6 Feb 2018, 9:38 UTC ·
by
When it comes to classic cars of the 1990s, nothing comes close to the McLaren F1. It is the nameplate that set the stage for the hypercar genre, the fastest production car of its time thanks to a top speed of 240.1 mph.
Less than 110 examples were manufactured, and with each year that passes, the F1 gets even more valuable. If you’re curious about pricing, the first U.S.-legal F1 sold for $14.2 million in 2017. It’s the highest bid ever on the V12-engined supercar, and it’s not hard to understand why.

What is hard to understand is the €20 million asking price for the 1996 McLaren F1 listed by Herzog-Rehm Handels GmbH on mobile.de. Don’t mind the low mileage (3,500 kilometers) and complete history report, but €20 million translates to $24,830,000 at current exchange rates. That’s just too much for comfort, even for the wealthiest car collectors among us.

The Tiefenbronn-based dealership has plenty of other exotica in stock, including an example of the Rolls-Royce Corniche V Turbo, a couple of BMW M1s, an exquisite-looking Porsche GT1, and the McLaren F1 in question. For the sake of comparison, the GT1 is listed at €5.1 million.

As if the unrealistic price wasn’t enough to raise an eyebrow, your jaw will drop as soon as you open a photo in the gallery on mobile.de. There’s no other way of saying this, but who in his right mind would upload low-res photos of a car valued at €20 million? That’s insulting to the potential buyer, to say the least.

In related news, McLaren is looking forward to bring back the three-seat configuration for the upcoming BP23. Even though it is an indirect successor of the F1, the BP23 is described as being a “Hyper-GT” of sorts.

Coincidence or not, the Woking-based automaker will manufacture 106 examples of the BP23, and all of them have been spoken for. Estimated time of arrival: 2019.
