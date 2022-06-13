Low-Mileage 2006 MV Agusta F4 1000 S Is a Two-Wheeled Incarnation of Utter Beauty

More on this:

1 Rat-Rod-ish Wrangler YJ Isn't Your Typical Barbie Jeep, Hides an LS Secret Under the Hood

2 Four-Mile 2016 Ducati Monster 1200 R Is Looking for Someone Who Will Actually Ride It

3 Chevy Camaro Neiman Marcus Edition Comes With Matching Trailer to Fill Your Garage

4 Trio of 1970 Plymouth Superbirds Pops Up for Sale, One's a Numbers-Matching Gem

5 9K-Mile 2006 MV Agusta F4 1000 Looks Utterly Divine, Might Flirt With Your Bank Account