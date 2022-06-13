Low-Mileage 2006 MV Agusta F4 1000 S Is a Two-Wheeled Incarnation of Utter Beauty

Italian splendor comes in many forms, and the F4 is among the sweetest you’ll find in the motorcycling realm.
Often referred to as one of Massimo Tamburini’s greatest design exercises, the MV Agusta F4 is a sight to behold in just about all its iterations. The exemplar pictured in this article’s photo gallery is a 2006 MY F4 1000 S whose odometer displays just over 9,600 miles (15,500 km).
Within the confines of its ravishing bodywork, Agusta’s stunner houses a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine that’s coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. The 998cc powerhouse features Weber-Marelli fuel injection hardware, four radial valves per cylinder head and a sizeable compression ratio of 13.0:1.
As soon as the tachometer reaches the 11,750-rpm mark, a peak horsepower figure of 166 ponies will be delivered at the crankshaft. Lower down the rev range, the F4 1000 S is propelled by 80 pound-feet (109 Nm) of fiery twisting force. When it makes contact with the ground, the oomph can result in speeds of up to 184 mph (296 kph).
A TIG-welded chromoly trellis frame is responsible for holding everything where it belongs, and the entire structure tips the scales at 423 pounds (192 kg) dry. In the suspension department, the two-wheeled stallion comes equipped with 50 mm (two-inch) inverted Marzocchi forks and a fully-adjustable Sachs shock absorber.
Up north, braking duties are taken good care of by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) floating rotors and six-piston Nissin calipers. On the other hand, the rear chain-driven Brembo hoop is ground to a halt thanks to a drilled 210 mm (8.3 inches) rotor and a four-piston caliper.
The F4 1000 S shown above these paragraphs rolls on grippy Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, and it’s making its way to the auction block at no reserve as we speak! If you’re lucky, then you might get to snatch this jewel for less than ten grand, but you’ve only got until tomorrow (June 13) to submit your best offer on Bring a Trailer.
